Raiders Showed Interest in No. 2 Pick From Commanders: Report

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, allowing them the opportunity to find their franchise quarterback. With Caleb Williams expected to be the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Bears, the Commanders will likely choose between Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Drake Maye. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Commanders have received calls on the pick, but have “shown no indication” of moving down in the draft.

“While the Commanders and Patriots have received calls from teams attempting to move up for a QB, Washington has shown no indication it would move, per me and MikeGarafolo,” Rapoport tweeted on April 23. “New England would move for the right offer, but the Pats just haven’t gotten such an offer yet.”

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network tweeted that the Las Vegas Raiders were among the teams looking to move up to the Commanders pick, but general manager Adam Peters plans to make the pick.

“Not surprisingly, the Raiders are among the teams who tested the Commanders on moving out of 2, even after Washington GM Adam Peters told the media the team planned to stick and pick, sources say,” Garafolo tweeted.

Daniels Spent Time With the Raiders Head Coach in College

Daniels spent time with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce in college at Arizona State. Pierce was the associate head coach and defensive coordinator, even recruiting Daniels to the university.

The potential No. 2 pick appeared on an episode of “Nightcap” and spoke about his relationship with Pierce.

“AP, just as a human being, he’s the right coach for that team,” Daniels said. “Just him and the intensity that he brings, he just challenges people. He was challenging me at 18, so I know if I was to go to the Raiders — I’m not saying I’m going to go there or I want to go there; I want to go wherever my name is called — but if I was to go to the Raiders, I know he would — as soon as I step foot [in there] — he’s going to challenge me.”

Given his comments about Pierce, it’s unsurprising to hear the Raiders want to move up and trade for the Washington Commanders No. 2 pick.

Mock Drafts Have Commanders Drafting Daniels or Maye

In almost every mock draft being released, the Washington Commanders are drafting either Daniels or Maye.

Rob Rang of Fox Sports released his mock draft on April 23, predicting that the Commanders would draft Maye.

“With all due respect to the aforementioned Bears and Williams, the drama of this draft appears likely to start with the Commanders’ choice between Maye and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels,” Rang wrote. “While the reigning Heisman Trophy winner certainly would create excitement for a fan base badly in need of it, Maye’s size, upside and fit in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense make him the more logical choice.”

In Ben Standig of The Athletic’s mock draft released on April 22, he had the Commanders selecting Daniels.

“The reasons for putting Daniels at No. 2 several weeks ago remain (unless last week’s local quarterback outing gave Washington a reason to look elsewhere),” Standig wrote. “The 2023 production — 40 touchdown passes, four interceptions, 3,812 passing yards and 1,134 rushing yards — demonstrated unbelievable improvement.”

The Commanders have the final say and heading into the draft, it’s uncertain who they’re going to pick as of April 23.