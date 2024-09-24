Week 3 NFL Recap: 5 Unbeaten Teams Remain After Wild Weekend

Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season is officially in the books, and it was loaded with surprises.

In the NFC, the Cowboys and 49ers find themselves in early holes, while the winless Bengals and the 1-2 Ravens find themselves in similar positions in the AFC. When it was all said and done, the Seahawks, Vikings, Steelers, Bills and Chiefs remain the league’s only unbeaten teams.

Let’s take a look at how all 32 teams fared Week 3, while also taking a peek at what’s in store Week 4.

🤠 Cowboys: (1-2) Dallas just dropped its second straight, falling to the Ravens, 28-25. QB Dak Prescott threw for 379 yards and accounted for 3 total touchdowns, but the Cowboys managed just 51 rushing yards all game, and the defense got gashed for 456 total yards. This isn’t the start Prescott and the Cowboys hoped for, but they will get a chance to right the ship on the road against the Giants Thursday night.

🦅 Eagles: (2-1) In what turned out to be a defensive tussle, the Eagles walked away with a 15-12 win over the previously unbeaten Saints. Running back Saquon Barkley took the game into his own hands, scoring twice in the fourth quarter, which ultimately made all the difference. The Eagles visit the 2-1 Bucs next week in what should be a huge matchup for both squads.

🗽 Giants: (1-2) New York is fresh from its first win of the season after handing the Browns a 21-15 loss. Daniel Jones went 24-34 for 236 yards and 2 TDs, and rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers continued his hot streak, catching both of those TD balls. The Giants will host the Cowboys in a big divisional game next week.

🫡 Commanders: (2-1) Jayden Daniels took gigantic leaps ahead of all other rookie QBs after he out-dueled Joe Burrow and helped lead the Commanders to a 38-33 win over the Bengals. Daniels went 21-23 for 254 yards, 2 passing TDs and a rushing score in the win. Washington visits Arizona Week 4. We’ll see if the rookie’s lights out play continues.

☀️ Cardinals: (1-2) The Cardinals couldn’t quite hang with the Lions, losing 20-13. After an explosive game last week, Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards, a TD and an INT in the loss. Arizona’s run game struggled, managing just 77 yards, and Murray went 1-for-7 for an interception on his deep attempts. The Cards host the Commanders Week 4.

🐏 Rams: (1-2) Sean McVay avoided his first-ever 0-3 start as Rams head coach, as L.A. eked out a 27-24 comeback win over the 49ers this week. Matt Stafford threw for 221 yards and a score, leading the team back from an early 14-0 deficit. Stafford and company head to Chicago to play a struggling Bears team next, so a return to .500 is entirely possible.

⛏️ 49ers: (1-2) The 49ers couldn’t hold off the Rams, losing in the final minutes, 27-24. Brock Purdy threw for 292 yards and 3 TDs, all of which went to Jauan Jennings, who had a career day with 11 catches for 175 yards and the scores. The 49ers host the Patriots Week 4 in what now feels like a must-win matchup.

☕ Seahawks: (3-0) Seattle continues its hot start, thoroughly dismantling the Dolphins, 24-3, this week. The Seahawks defense controlled the game, finishing with 6.0 sacks while allowing 3.8 yards per play. Geno Smith threw two INTs, which didn’t matter against a hapless Dolphins squad, but next week, Seattle heads to Detroit for a huge Monday night game. Smith can’t afford to do that against Detroit, particularly with all the team’s injuries.

🐻 Bears: (1-2) The Bears have dropped two straight, losing to the Colts on the road this week, 21-16. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 363 yards and two scores, but he also turned the ball over three times. Chicago’s defense has been keeping the team in games, and that should continue. The Bears host the Rams at Soldier Field Week 4.

🦁 Lions: (2-1) Detroit managed to avoid a few late comeback attempts by the Cardinals this week, walking away with a 20-13 win. Running back David Montgomery ran for 106 yards on 23 carries, while the Lions’ defense held the Cards to 277 total yards. Detroit will host the undefeated Seahawks on Monday Night Football next week in what should be a mega-good matchup.

🧀 Packers: (2-1) The Jordan Love-less Packers are 2-0, with backup Malik Willis leading them to a 30-14 win over the Titans this week. Willis went 13-19 for 202 yards and a TD, also leading the Pack in rushing (73 yards, 1 rushing TD). It remains to be seen whether Love will return Week 4, when the rival — and red-hot — Vikings come to Lambeau. Either way, GB is firing on all cylinders.

🗡️ Vikings: (3-0) After three weeks, Sam Darnold and the Vikings sit undefeated atop the NFC North — just as we all expected. Minnesota took down a tough Texans team and made it look easy in its 34-7 victory this week. Darnold tossed 4 TDs, and Brian Flores’ defense swarmed, netting 5.0 sacks and 2 INTs. The Vikes head to Green Bay Week 4 for a huge divisional matchup.

🐦 Falcons: (1-2) The Falcons fell to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, 22-17. Atlanta got off to a solid start, but only mustered three second-half points in the loss. Kirk Cousins and the offense had the ball inside the Chiefs’ 15-yard line twice in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs both times. Atlanta hosts New Orleans next Sunday at noon, but the team won”t have starting center Drew Dalman, who could go on IR, according to Sports Illustrated.

🐾 Panthers: (1-2) Just call him Andy Dalton, difference-maker. After benching Bryce Young last week, Carolina head coach Dave Canales rolled with the soon-to-be 37-year-old QB, and the results were better than anyone expected. Dalton threw for 319 yards and 3 TDs, leading the Panthers to a 36-22 victory over the Raiders. Carolina hosts the Bengals Week 4.

⚜️ Saints: (2-1) After averaging 45.5 points over their first two games, the Saints hit a brick wall in the form of the Eagles, losing 15-12. New Orleans played tenacious, stingy defense, sacking Eagles QB Jalen Hurts four times, also forcing two turnovers. They just couldn’t get it going offensively. New Orleans heads to Atlanta Week 4, so the Saints will have to play better to avoid a two-game skid.

🏴‍☠️ Bucs: (2-1) Few had the winless Broncos coming to Raymond James Stadium and blowing out the undefeated Bucs on their Week 3 bingo cards, but that’s exactly what happened. Baker Mayfield was sacked seven times and the Buccaneers’ offense turned the ball over twice in the lopsided 26-7 loss. The Bucs host a 2-1 Eagles team next Sunday at noon in what promises to be one of Week 4’s more intriguing games.

🐦‍⬛ Ravens: (1-2) Baltimore finally pulled it all together in its 28-25 win over the Cowboys this week. Lamar Jackson threw for 182 yards, rushed for 87 and accounted for 2 total touchdowns in the win and RB Derrick Henry netted 151 rushing yards and two tuddies. Defensively, the Ravens held Dallas to a measly 51 yards rushing. The Ravens host the Bills in a huge AFC showdown next week.

🐅 Bengals: (0-3) In one of the week’s most exciting games, the Bengals got upset by the Commanders, 38-33. Joe Burrow played well, going 29-38 for 324 yards and 3 TDs, but Cincinnati’s defense couldn’t stop a dogged Washington team. The Bengals may have just dug themselves into a hole they cannot crawl out of, but the Panthers are on deck Week 4.

🟫 Browns: (1-2) The Browns couldn’t get it done against the Giants, losing 21-15. Cleveland’s offense was ugly, as the unit amassed just 217 total yards. The Browns’ offense fumbled twice and QB Deshaun Watson was sacked 8 times in what can only be described as a terrible loss to a bad team. The Browns visit the 1-2 Raiders next.

⚒️ Steelers: (3-0) All the talk in and around Pittsburgh this week will be about QB Justin Fields, and for good reason. Fields led the Steelers to another impressive win this week, beating the Chargers, 20-10. After throwing for 245 yards and accounting for 2 TDs, is the Russell Wilson conversation even a thing anymore? The Steelers visit the Colts next week.

🐮 Texans: (2-1) The Texans are fresh from getting completely dominated by the Vikings on both sides of the ball, losing 34-7. Houston sorely missed RB1 Joe Mixon, who is out with an ankle injury, as the team finished with 38 yards on the ground. Quarterback C.J. Stroud also struggled, finishing with the second multi-interception game of his career. The Texans host the Jaguars next Sunday at noon. We’ll see if Houston can get back on track.

🐎 Colts: (1-2) The Colts overcame a few offensive mishaps against Chicago, walking away with a 21-16 win. Quarterback Anthony Richardson had another inconsistent game, finishing with 167 passing yards and 2 INTs. Fortunately for the Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor rushed for 110 yards and 2 TDs. Indy hosts the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Week 4.

🐆 Jaguars: (0-3) Jacksonville’s slide continues after the Jaguars lost to the Bills, 47-10 on Monday night. Jags QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 178 yards, a score and an interception in another uneven showing. The Jags have scored 40 points over their three games so far, so it’s not looking great. They head south to face the Texans Week 4.

🇹 Titans: (0-3) The Titans can’t seem to get anything going this season, getting dismantled by the Packers, 30-14, in their most recent loss. Will Levis continues to be a legit turnover machine, tossing two picks in the loss. Levis currently leads all QBs in turnovers (8). Tennessee visits Miami for Monday Night Football Week 4.

🦬 Bills: (3-0) Josh Allen and the Bills completely wiped the field with the Jags Monday night, 47-10. Allen was ridiculous yet again, throwing for 263 yards and 4 TDs while also leading the team in rushing (44 yards). If the Bills QB continues on like this, he could land his first MVP trophy. Buffalo visits the Ravens for Sunday Night Football next week.

🐬 Dolphins: (1-2) The Dolphins struggled to get much going this week against the Seahawks, losing 24-3. Miami was 1-for-12 on 3rd downs, and it struggled offensively without Tua leading the way. The Dolphins also lost backup quarterback Skylar Thompson to a chest injury in the loss, so that’s something to monitor as Week 4 approaches. Miami hosts the winless Titans next Monday night.

🇺🇸 Patriots: (1-2) After looking surprisingly adept over their first two games, particularly on defense, the Patriots regressed a bit Week 3, losing to the rival Jets, 24-3. Jacoby Brissett threw for just 98 yards and was sacked 7.0 times, with New England’s O-line failing to do much of anything. Will we see rookie Drake Maye soon? Maybe, although it probably won’t be Week 4, because the Pats head to San Francisco to face a desperate 49ers squad.

✈️ Jets: (2-1) The Jets took it to the Patriots this week, winning 24-3. Aaron Rodgers threw for 281 yards and 2 TDs and the defense played lights out, allowing just 2.9 yards per play. Gang Green host the Broncos next Sunday, so Robert Saleh’s team could be well on its way to a 3-1 start.

🐴 Broncos: (1-2) The Broncos just played their most complete game of the season after heading to Tampa and beating the Bucs, 26-7. Rookie QB Bo Nix went 25-36 for 216 yards, also rushing for 47 yards and a score. Denver visits the Jets next Sunday. Can they make it two in a row?

🏹 Chiefs: (3-0) Andy Reid and the Chiefs narrowly escaped the Falcons on Sunday Night Football this week, ultimately winning 22-17. Patrick Mahomes threw for 217 yards and two scores, and Kansas City’s defense held strong late. It hasn’t always been pretty, but Kansas City is 3-0. Next up? A road game against a gritty Chargers squad.

☠️ Raiders: (1-2) Las Vegas got upset by the Panthers this week, 36-22. QB Gardner Minshew went 18-of-28 for 214 yards with a TD and an INT. He didn’t get much help from his running game, as the group finished with just 55 yards. The Raiders host a flailing Browns team Week 4, so Antonio Pierce’s team will have a chance to get right.

⚡ Chargers: (2-1) The first loss of the Jim Harbaugh Era is upon us, after the Chargers fell 20-10 to the Steelers. Quarterback Justin Herbert was 12-of-18 for 125 yards and a TD before exiting. Herbert reaggravated an ankle injury that was bothering him prior to the game, so his status for L.A.’s Week 4 contest against the Chiefs is a question mark.