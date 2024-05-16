Bruins’ Brad Marchand Gives Honest Take on Sam Bennett’s Hit

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has opened up on Sam Bennett’s hit that has kept him out of the lineup for the past two games.

During the first period in Game 3, Bennett hit Marchand and the Bruins forward went down with an injury. At first glance, it seemed like a clean hit but an alternative angle came out showing Bennett hitting Marchand in the head.

Although Marchand was injured on the play and has missed two more games, no suspension was handed down to Bennett. With that, the Bruins forward believes Bennett got away with one.

“I think he got away with a shot but I’m not gonna complain, shit happens” Brad Marchand speaks on the hit from Sam Bennett #NHLBruins | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/xsEmw3oRXl — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) May 16, 2024

“He plays hard, he’s an extremely physical player and a great player for their group. I think he got away with a shot but I’m not going to complain, (expletive) happens. That’s part of, especially playoff hockey. I’ve been on the other side of a lot of plays and I think you get away with one but that’s part of the game. It sucks to be on the other side of it but that stuff happens, so I’m not going to sit here and complain about it. That’s part of the game, but yeah I think he got away with one, but it is what it is,” Marchand said to the media on May 16.

Although Marchand thinks the hit from Bennett was dirty, the Bruins captain says that part of playoff hockey is trying to hurt the other team.

“People don’t want to say it but part of the playoff is trying to hurt every player on the other team. And the more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has. People don’t say that, but that’s just a fact of the game. So every time you step on the ice, someone is trying to hurt someone and that’s just how it goes in the playoffs. That’s part of the benefit of having a physical group. That’s why you see teams go the distance with a big D-core and physical teams. And it’s why you rarely see teams that are small and skilled go far, because they get hurt,” Marchand added.

Marchand did return to the ice for practice on May 16 ahead of Game 6 on May 17.

Marchand’s Status For Game 6 up in The Air

Marchand missed Games 4 and 5 due to the hit from Bennett but he did return to the ice on May 16.

However, when asked by reporters if he will be playing Game 6 on May 17, Marchand wouldn’t give a definitive answer.

“Just going through the steps and see how tomorrow (May 17) goes. It’s very tough to watch this time of year. You want to be part of it and it was great to get back out there and to be around the energy and the emotion,” Marchand added.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery also wouldn’t confirm if Marchand will return to the lineup for Game 6.

“I will say he looked good, but he’s got boxes to check. Day to day. We have the extra day, which is beneficial for all of our players with bumps and bruises that they have. We’ll know more tomorrow,” Montgomery said.

Before the injury, Marchand was leading Boston in points in the playoffs as he had 3 goals and 7 assists for 10 points in 10 games.

Bruins Have Back Against The Wall

Boston is currently down 3-2 in their best-of-seven series against the Panthers.

However, the Bruins avoided elimination on the road in Florida on May 14 and will return home for Game 6 on May 17, which is giving the team confidence.

“There’s a confidence and an air about (Swayman) that he’s invincible, which makes us really confident that we’re in a good place,” Montgomery said, via NHL.com. “Like the pulled-goalie situation (in Game 5 against Florida), I was behind the bench. I’m like, ‘They’re not scoring; we have Swayman in nets.’”

If Boston can win Game 6 at home on May 17, it would force a Game 7 on May 19 in Florida.