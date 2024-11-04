Bruins Star $90 Million Forward Takes Responsibility for Benching

Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak took full responsibility for his benching.

Pastrnak didn’t play a second of the third period on November 3 after committing a turnover late in the second period. After the game, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said it was a coach’s decision for Pastrnak to not play. But, the star forward took full responsibility for the benching and his mistake.

“Honestly, I’ve just got to be better,” Pastrnak said. “You know, [I] take responsibility of being better, but at the same time, I’m just moving forward. Today [I’m] focusing on another game tomorrow, and yesterday was yesterday. I never look back…

“That was a bad turnover, so how I said, I take responsibility for it,” Pastrnak added. “Accountability, I guess, is a better word. I just want to move forward. I don’t want to be a distraction to our team. The guys know how I feel about them in here, and it was a bad play. So I take accountability, but already moving forward.”

Pastrnak finished the game with just 14:21 of ice time and recorded 7 shots on goal in the Bruins’ 2-0 win over the Seattle Kraken. The star forward is in the second year of his eight-year $90 million deal.

Bruins Coach Praises Pastrnak

Following Pastrnak being benched, Montgomery was pleased with how the star forward handled it.

Pastrnak didn’t sulk or complain on the bench, but instead knew he made a mistake and was fine with the benching.

“I’ve said this since the beginning, I’ve said it numerous times, I’m really lucky to work with the leaders I get to work with,” Montgomery said. “I’m very fortunate. In other places, you see coaches that, you know, it’s a big problem, [but] I’m lucky with the accountability that exists in this culture and the leaders that I get to deal with because that allows me to hold everybody accountable.”

The Bruins are off to a 6-6-1 start and will go on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 5. Boston is currently riding a three-game winning streak after winning back-to-back shutout wins on November 2 and 3.

“It was a big weekend for our group, but we have a lot of work ahead of us,” Pastrnak said. “We know we can even be better as a group, and that’s our goal, to elevate our team game every game.”

Pastrnak has recorded 6 goals and 5 assists for 11 points in 13 games this season.

Bruins Sign Veteran Forward

With Boston off to a slow start, the Bruins signed a veteran forward on November 4.

The team announced they signed Tyler Johnson to a one-year $775,000 deal. The forward attended camp on a tryout and now signed a deal with Boston. Johnson is expected to play in the bottom six for the Bruins.

Johnson is 34 years old and played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He recorded 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points in 67 games.

The veteran forward was a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning who won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

In his NHL career, Johnson has skated in 738 games recording 193 goals and 298 assists for 431 points.