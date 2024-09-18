Bruins GM Unloads on Paul Bissonnette Over Jeremy Swayman Rumors

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has called out “Spittin’ Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette over his rumor around Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins have yet to sign RFA goalie Swayman, which has some fans concerned. As Boston opened up training camp on September 18, Sweeney spoke about Swayman’s contract and called out Bissonnette and the podcast for saying he wasn’t returning Swayman’s calls.

“If you have knowledge of it that we haven’t offered an eight-year deal, or we aren’t willing to compromise, we haven’t moved on things. At the end of the day, I’m not talking about specifics, you are just not going to get it. I did reference one, matter of fact. I think it’s (explicit) someone says I wouldn’t return a call for three weeks,” Sweeney said on September 18.

“That’s inaccurate. Was it said? Was it written? I will tell you, I don’t listen to podcasts. My son loves ‘Biz,’ (Paul Bissonnette) thinks he’s fabulous. I think he’s a great entertainer. But at the end of the day, it’s inaccurate. And that’s okay because that’s all part of the business nowadays. It’s okay if you turn around and say it’s your opinion, your belief, but don’t report it as fact. That’s all. That’s all I’m asking,” Sweeney added.

Sweeney is frustrated that the rumor the podcast started is not legit, and now has fans being angry at him. However, the general manager says he is hopeful a deal with Swayman will get done.

Bissonnette Responds to Sweeney

Following Sweeney’s comments going viral, Bissonnette to X to respond to the Bruins general manager.

Bissonnette claims it was his co-host Ryan Whitney who reported that Sweeney was not returning Swayman’s calls. The former NHL player and now current analyst also says he stands with what was said on the podcast.

“I love Don, I love Don’s son, I love lamp. Although Don is reporting fake news about fake news, apparently. I did not report 1 thing about the Swayman signing. It was Squanto’s father who reported it. I stand by my partner. #RumourBoys,” Bissonnette wrote on X.

Swayman finished his one-year $3.475 million deal with Boston last season.

Bruins GM Hopeful Swayman Deal Gets Done

Although Swayman is not at training camp and a deal is not done yet, Sweeney is confident a deal will get done.

“He’s chosen to wait, and rightfully so, until a contract is settled. It’s our intention to continue to negotiate a contract,” Sweeney said. “I’m disappointed. When you set things as a priority from the general manager’s spot, you do your best to try to accomplish that and I haven’t been able to do that yet. But at the end of the day, I’m optimistic because I think we’ll find a landing spot before December 1.”

The December 1 date is the day RFAs must be signed by if they are going to play in the 2024-25 NHL season. But, the hope for many Bruins fans is a deal with their star goalie will be agreed to well before then.

Last season, Swayman went 25-10-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 SV%. In the playoffs, he went 6-6 with a 2.15 GAA and a .933 SV%.