Bruins Goalie Starter for the Playoffs Called ‘A Slam Dunk’ Decision

When it comes to high-stakes, Stanley Cup Playoffs hockey, riding a goalie rotation for a whole postseason and winning the NHL title is something unheard of.

Using a tandem on the net usually means bad news in the shape of one of the two netminders getting injured or simply playing subpar hockey.

The Boston Bruins, however, might be determined to write a new page in NHL history by going with a full rotation approach to their net when the playoffs get going on April 20.

“It’s never been done before,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery acknowledged on Wednesday, April 10, via Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic. “So if we end up doing that, it’s uncharted waters.”

One day before making that statement, Montgomery named Jeremy Swayman his starter for the matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (who scored a Michigan Goal on him, for what’s worth), marking the 23rd consecutive game in which Swayman and Linus Ullmark have alternated starts in the Bruins’ net.

The reason for the continuous changes is simple: “It’s the strongest position,” Montgomery said discussing which unit among the forwards, defensemen, and goalies of the Bruins ranks.

The Bruins’ decision on who should start in net once the postseason arrives is “a slam dunk,” according to beat reporter Shinzawa.

“Barring an injury, the decision for Game 1, likely April 20, is a slam dunk,” Shinzawa wrote on April 10. “Ullmark gives the Bruins the best chance to win the postseason opener. The net is his.”

How Will the Boston Bruins Approach Their Net in the Playoffs?

Even if starting Linus Ullmark in Game 1 is considered a lock to happen, whatever comes next is anyone’s guess.

“Whether Ullmark would go again in Game 2, regardless of the Game 1 outcome, is the question Montgomery is wary of answering,” Shinzawa noted.

With barely a week of play between now and the end of the regular season, both Bruins goalies are at the peak of their fitness and heading into the playoffs at reasonably good performing levels.

Since the All-Star break, Ullmark has posted a .922 save percentage over 14 starts while Swayman is at .900 over 16 starts, including Tuesday’s 4-1 loss.

Another great save by Linus Ullmark on Ryan O'Reilly. pic.twitter.com/Hv8CkH4hhA — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 3, 2024

“Both goalies are healthy,” Shinzawa pointed out. “They are pacing well into the playoffs. Physically and mentally.”

The coach of the Bruins seems to think the same, citing how rotating between both netminders helps them stay healthy and also to avoid getting an overload of work during the home stretch of the season.

“They don’t get overtaxed,” Montgomery said. “They know that when they’re going.

“The team has incredible confidence in both of them (and) the rotation gives us confidence. We know we’re going to have stellar goaltending every night, so why change all that?”

NHL Scout Thinks Boston Can Play “Mind Games” With a Rotation

Although history doesn’t back up the use of a goalie rotation in the playoffs, an anonymous NHL scout thinks it could work wonders for the Bruins this postseason if only from a psychological point of view.

The scout thinks using a rotation through the Stanley Cup Playoffs “absolutely can” give a “unique mental edge” to the Bruins.

“They can play mind games with opposing scouting staffs, and that’s what they’ve been doing the past two (including this one) regular seasons,” the scout told Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now on April 10. “Do you know what it’s like having to advance scout for two goalies in a Stanley Cup Playoffs series? I know I don’t, and I’m guessing no other teams do either because when has it ever been done?”

Similarly to how Coach Montgomery put it, the scout would bet on the unknown of using a rotation, something never done before, as a winning strategy that should be used by the Bruins.

“It’s the game-by-game thing that could give them a huge edge as long as the goalies and players are cool with it,” the scout said. “That’s what it’s gotta be.

“You can’t go two (games with) Ullmark and then two or three (with) Swayman. Obviously, injuries could dictate that but even if one guy is lights out and the other guy is good but not as good as the other, you stick with it.”

After an emotional trade deadline week for Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman let him know he wasn't going anywhere 🥹 pic.twitter.com/88H1cjSC73 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 10, 2024

Although the team won’t make the final call until the regular season is finally over, it’s fair to assume that Ullmark will get the nod at least to get things going in Game 1 of the first round.

And if the Bruins decide to go with Swaymen following that first outing, then the anonymous scout will back up that strategic decision.

“I really think this could be a huge edge,” the scout finished.