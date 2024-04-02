Netflix Star Congratulates Sabres’ Jeff Skinner on 1,000 Games

Jeff Skinner is a big fan of the Netflix original series “Emily in Paris” – and apparently, it’s a mutual admiration society.

The Buffalo Sabres forward is set to play in his 1,000th NHL game on April 2 when the Sabres host the Washington Capitals, and the team called upon Lily Collins – the star of his favorite TV series – to help celebrate.

Jeff Skinner & ‘Emily in Paris:’ The Crossover No One Was Expecting The connection between Skinner and “Emily in Paris” actually dates back to late 2022, when Skinner went viral on social media after the Sabres posted a mic’d up video of him talking to teammate Mattias Samuelsson about the show during a team practice. “There’s a new season coming out,” Skinner said in the video. “This season, she gets bangs!”

The Sabres’ video caught the attention of Collins herself, who reposted it to her Instagram account with the caption, “Well this is one @emilyinparis crossover I wasn’t expecting…”

Skinner’s love for the show has now come full circle ahead of his 1,oooth career NHL game with a personalized video message from the titular character herself. The Sabres posted the video to social media on March 31, thanking Collins for helping to celebrate the achievements of one of her most loyal fans.

A little “bonjour” goes a long way😊 Thank you to the wonderful @lilycollins for helping us celebrate her loyal fan Jeff Skinner’s 1,000th @NHL game! pic.twitter.com/nAntV6RILo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 31, 2024

In the personalized message, Collins said:

Bonjour, Jeff. I heard that you were a big fan. So I wanted to send you a congratulatory video for your 1000th game in the NHL. I’ve never played one game, let alone 1000. So props to you for that. Saying hi from the backdrop of somewhere that I think you know very well. Congratulations. Good luck and have fun.

Collins filmed the video message on the set of the show, which is currently filming its fourth season.

Skinner Set to Celebrate Career Milestone in Eastern Conference Showdown

Skinner will become the 13th player to appear in his 1,000th NHL game as a member of the Sabres and the second to do so this season after Kyle Okposo – who has since been traded to the Florida Panthers – hit the milestone on Nov. 14. Skinner is the 393rd skater in NHL history to reach 1,000 career games.

“It’s pretty cool,” Skinner said when addressing the media after Buffalo’s practice on April 1. “I think, for me, it just sort of gives you a chance to kind of look back and reflect on kind of everyone that’s helped you get to this point. Obviously, there’s like a lot of ceremony things going on, reflection, and stuff. But we’ve still got to play the game, so I just focus on the game. But it’s cool to look back and see the support. I’ve got a few friends and family coming to town, so that’ll be fun. I’m obviously, happy I got to come here and be a part of this organization.”

The Sabres will honor Skinner in a pregame ceremony on Tuesday before the puck drops against the Capitals, whom they currently trail by seven points for the second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in Buffalo on April 11.