Hurricanes Trying To Keep $38 Million Defenseman Off Market: Report

The Carolina Hurricanes are actively pursuing a long-term contract extension for franchise cornerstone defenseman Jaccob Slavin, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on June 12.

“Obviously, Carolina has a lot of business to take care of for 2024-25, but word is they are also looking beyond that,” Friedman wrote. “Hearing the Hurricanes are working on a long-term extension for Jaccob Slavin. He is eligible to re-sign on July 1 and is a huge part of what they do.”

Per CapFriendly, Slavin is entering the final season of his seven-year, $37.1 million contract with the Hurricanes. He will be eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

Slavin scored 6 goals and assisted 31 in 2024 for 37 total points, the second-highest mark in a single season in his career. He also led the Hurricanes in ice time during their playoff run, contributing 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 11 games.

Jaccob Slavin Is A Hurricanes Franchise Icon

Slavin has been a cornerstone of the Hurricanes’ defense for several years, making his debut all the way back in 2015-16 when he appeared in 63 games.

Although he failed to crack the 80-game barrier for the prior four seasons, Slavin appeared in 81 games in 2024 and even then he was only handed 8 minutes in penalties, staying on the ice for nearly the full available time.

Slavin also won the 2023–24 Lady Byng Trophy, awarded by the Professional Hockey Writers Association to the player who shows the best combination of sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct, and ability.

“I think, first and foremost for myself, I want to give all the glory to God,” Slavin said on ESPN’s “The Point” on Thursday, May 30, via NHL.com. “He’s given me the ability to play this game and have the opportunity to do everything that I do. So, it’s a tremendous honor to win this award. I think for myself it means a lot.”

Slavin’s current contract carries an annual average salary of $5.3 million and he signed him ahead of the 2018–19 season. The deal is worth $37.1 million spread over seven years.

Hurricanes Name Eric Tulsky New GM Before Offseason

The Hurricanes announced the appointment of Eric Tulsky as their new general manager on May 24 following the resignation of former president and GM Don Waddell.

Waddell, who joined the Hurricanes in 2014 as president and became GM in 2018, expressed his gratitude for his tenure with the team.

“This morning, I spoke with Tom and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” Waddell said via NHL.com.

Tulsky, who has been with the Hurricanes since 2014, has risen through the ranks, contributing in various capacities, including analytics and helping make player personnel decisions.

The new GM comes with a deep background in hockey management and strategy positions. Tulsky holds a B.A. in chemistry and physics from Harvard University. He also has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.

Tulsky faces a busy offseason, with several key players of the Hurricanes nearing free agency. Notable unrestricted free agents include Jake Guentzel, Jordan Martinook, Teuvo Teravainen, and Brett Pesce. Additionally, Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas are among the restricted free agents needing new contracts.

According to the latest reports, one of Tulsky’s first decisions will be bold and involve superstar winger and trade-deadline acquisition Guentzel.

The Canes will make Guentzel’s negotiating rights available in a low-price trade ahead of the start of free agency on July 1. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that information on June 7, in an episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“It sounds like he is available for a mid-round pick,” Friedman said on June 7. “I believe Carolina has let everyone know that if you want to trade for his rights for the chance to sign him, that it is possible for a mid-round pick.”