Connor Bedard Makes History With 5-Point Game for Blackhawks

Connor Bedard has had some impressive outings this season, but his performance on March 12 was on another level. The rookie phenom had a goal and four assists for his first career 5-point game as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Anaheim Ducks, 7-2.

“That’s it? That’s all he got, huh?” Bedard’s linemate, Nick Foligno, joked after the game. “I’m proud of him. I mean, that’s what he can do for us.”

Unbelievable mic'd up moment between Bedard and Foligno. These two are the best 😂 pic.twitter.com/WYSJi4B8yS — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) March 13, 2024

Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a top candidate for rookie of the year, got his career-high fifth point in a single game when he assisted on Tyler Johnson’s power-play goal midway through the third period against the Ducks.

Bedard’s Blackhawks Keep Rolling with Second Straight 7-Goal Game

Bedard has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in his past two games, including 2 goals and an assist in Chicago’s 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on March 10. Per the Blackhawks’ official site, this marks the first time the team has had back-to-back seven-goal games in more than three decades.

The Blackhawks became the first NHL team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention this season on March 9, when the Vegas Golden Knights won 5-3 against the Detroit Red Wings following Chicago’s 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Chicago ranks second-to-last in the NHL standings with 41 points and has now failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for four straight seasons.

However, the Blackhawks — and Bedard in particular — have been battling lately like they still have something to play for. After eight straight games without a goal, Bedard’s five-point night against the Ducks put him at 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in the last four games.

“I don’t know,” Bedard said when asked to explain the reasoning behind his recent hot streak. “I mean, I always try to go in with the same mindset, try to play the same. I think it’s funny, I had eight games straight without a goal, then you have a couple of big ones and people kind of forget about that. I don’t know, I think I’m just trying to stick to what works and I’ve been fortunate the last two to get a couple.”

Bedard Keeps Building His Case for the Calder Trophy

The expectations were already high at the start of the season for a generational talent like Bedard; still, the 18-year-old sensation has exceeded them.

Bedard leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 52 games this season; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is second with 38 points (6 goals, 32 assists). Bedard appears to be a lock for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top rookie, even despite missing more than a month of playing time earlier this season with a fractured jaw.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson praised Bedard for “playing the right way” and continuing to improve his defensive game while also producing at nearly a point-per-game pace.

“That’s what I’m thrilled about, watching him mature as a young man and a player in this league that’s going to dominate for years to come, but understanding how he’s going to do that,” Foligno said after Bedard’s 5-point performance. “It’s pretty scary because if he starts figuring it out and has nights like this, he’s going to put the whole league on notice.”