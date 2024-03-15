Corey Perry, Blackhawks Settle Contract Termination Dispute

Corey Perry, the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL Players’ Association resolved a dispute over Perry’s contract termination by the Blackhawks earlier this season, as reported by Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman and several others.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in February that the NHLPA had “threatened” to file a grievance over Perry’s contract termination, but no grievance was ever filed.

The exact terms of the financial settlement have not been disclosed, but Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that the Blackhawks would receive a “small salary cap charge” as a result of the settlement. Chicago had originally signed Perry to a one-year, $4 million contract over the summer.

Blackhawks Terminated Perry’s Contract in November Following Internal Investigation

Perry’s contract was terminated by Chicago on Nov. 29, following a team investigation that determined he “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable and in violation of both the terms of his standard players’ contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said Perry’s conduct was a “workplace matter” and not a criminal offense.

The following day, Perry released a statement apologizing for his actions and saying that he had begun to work with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss his struggles with alcohol.

Perry was never technically ineligible to sign with another team, as he became an unrestricted free agent once his contract was terminated. Still, knowing how many general managers would be wary of signing him given the circumstances, he sought a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in January to ensure that he was in the league’s good graces.

Perry Returned to NHL Action in January, Signing 1-Year Contract with Oilers

Perry ultimately signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 21. Oilers general manager Ken Holland said he had done “due diligence” and was comfortable signing Perry after talking with Perry, Davidson, the league and others.