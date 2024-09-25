Superstar Forward ‘Intrigued’ by Playing for Blackhawks in Future: Report

Minnesota Wild superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov is intrigued by the possibility of playing for the Chicago Blackhawks when his contract ends in two years, according to The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus on his podcast, “The Athletic Hockey Show.”

He later tweeted a clarification on September 25.

“Let me clarify, please: I reported back in June that the Blackhawks see Kaprizov as a potential big add in two years, this generation’s Marian Hossa, so to speak. Is Kaprizov intrigued by the possibility? Sure. Does he ‘want’ it now? No. I misspoke extemporaneously on the pod,” Lazerus wrote .

Kaprizov is entering the third year of his fifth-year $45 million deal.

With Kaprizov still two years away from free agency, the rumors on his wanting out of Minnesota will continue to heat up. If Kaprizov did sign with Chicago in two years it would be a major get for the Blackhawks.

Kaprizov has spent his entire four-year NHL career with the Wild, skating in 278 games and recording 160 goals and 170 assists for 330 points.

Wild GM Not Panicking About Kaprizov’s Contract

Kaprizov has two years left on his deal but is eligible to sign an extension on July 1.

The Russian forward is making $9 million per season but will get a hefty raise when he signs his new deal. Although Kaprizov will be in for a raise, Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he isn’t concerned or hitting the panic button on what the contract could look like.

“We’re going into a whole different world with contracts,” Guerin told Responsible Gambler in a story published September 19. “They’re getting bigger, and that’s just because the business is bigger and bigger and better and better…

“I don’t push the panic button or start diving into what-ifs though right now,” Guerin said. “We’re two years away from Kirill being a free agent. They are what they are. The contracts are what they are, and we just have to be ready for it when the time comes.”

The Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Chip Scoggins praised Guerin’s perspective last spring, writing in April that as long as Kaprizov is on the roster, the team needs to “go for it.”

Last season with the Wild, Kaprizov skated in 46 goals and 50 assists for 96 points in 75 games.

Connor Bedard More Ready For Second NHL Season

The Blackhawks are currently led by Connor Bedard who is coming off a successful rookie season.

Entering his second year in the NHL, Bedard says he feels more ready and prepared to play in the NHL.

“I didn’t have an interview for a couple of months, which was unbelievable,” Bedard said to NHL.com. “I feel a lot more ready to come [here]. The excitement was there last year, but I think I just feel more relaxed… It’s just good to have the year under my belt. I think when you’re a rookie, everything seems like a bigger deal to the outside people. I’m just excited to get in another year and play hockey.”

Bedard won the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year in the 2023-24 NHL season. He recorded 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points in 68 games.