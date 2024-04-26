Patrick Kane’s Tweet Sparks Speculation About Return to Blackhawks

The Detroit Red Wings were close to getting into the Stanley Cup Playoffs but ultimately failed to do so, making it eight consecutive years without appearing in the postseason.

The franchise held their end-of-season media availability on April 18 right before the first puck drop of the playoffs, and one of the most anticipated press conferences was Patrick Kane‘s.

As we pointed out covering the news at Heavy, Kane noticeably used the past tense when discussing his brief tenure in Detroit. Kane debuted with Detroit with the 2024 season already started and he’s entering free agency as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

“It was a great year,” Kane told reporters. “I have nothing but positive things to say about the organization. [They] give me the chance to come and play.”

On April 24, however, Kane published a message on X that had people lost and guessing what the veteran forward was planning to do next.

“Thank you Red Wings, my teammates, coaches, and all the fans of Hockey Town for welcoming me and my family with open arms this season,” Kane wrote in his April 24 message. “This past year gave us memories we’ll never forget.

“The work doesn’t stop. #LGRW”

Will Patrick Kane Leave Detroit & Return to the Blackhawks?

Kane’s exit press conference, paired with his tweet less than a week after that, led Nate Brown of Chicago Hockey Now to believe the Chicago Blackhawks could enter Kane’s sweepstakes in what he thinks could be “a win for both sides.”

“[Signing Kane] sounds like a major win for the Blackhawks, Kane, and the fans,” Brown wrote on April 24. “Now, it’s just a matter of whether it’s even in the cards.

“At the very least, it’s a chance to solve some issues where term and dollars wouldn’t be a concern. It sure seems like a win for both sides.”

There is some credence to the rumors, if only because Kane himself has fostered them with his exit interview speech.

Asked if he will explore the market next July, Kane said “It’s hard to say right now.” He continued by saying he would take some time to reflect on his time in Detroit and what to do next.

“We’ll kind of see, see what happens,” Kane said. “I’m sure my agent and Steve will have those conversations and kind of go from there.”

Those comments instantly put Kane on the radar of a few 2024 Stanley Cup contenders as potential suitors to land the pending free agent this summer to bolster their offenses, as Heavy documented on April 20.

The Case for Kane’s Return to Chicago

In his article, Brown wonders whether Kane was teasing his departure from Detroit or letting people know an extension with the Red Wings was coming.

“Is [Kane’s message] a precursor to an extension in Detroit? Or could he possibly be trying to send a sign that he’s going elsewhere–and even Chicago is included on that list?” Brown questioned.

Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson told reporters in April 2023 that it was time to cut ties with Kane and lean younger.

Play

“I think we made our decision that we were going to move on from Jonathan (Toews) and Patrick,” Davidson said last April. “It was not an easy decision.”

That said, with Kane getting older and thus carrying a diminished value because of his age, there is a chance Chicago could try to sign him as a free agent trying to get him to play the role of a locker-room veteran.

On top of that, Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman might want to get rid of some salary, and letting Kane leave for free would help him on that front.

Brown questioned in his article if Kane’s message on X had to do with Yzerman’s impossibility to “bring him back financially,” saying also that there is a probability the Red Wings and Kane “have decided to move forward without one another.”

Detroit Hockey Now’s Kevin Allen, in an article published on April 23, reported that league sources think Kane “would be justified to ask for $5 million-plus.”

Brown thinks “It’s likely the deal wouldn’t extend beyond two years due to his age. It gives a bit of term at a nice price, too.”

All things considered, the salary, term, and fit work for Kane and Chicago and there is a past relationship between the player and the franchise. Kane spent the first 16 seasons of his career in Chicago appearing in 1,161 games scoring 1,225 points and winning three Stanley Cups.

The Blackhawks will enter next July with a projected cap space of $8.5 million and only 15 of 23 players in their roster, according to PuckPedia.