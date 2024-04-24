Bruins Coach Vents Frustration Over Playoff Schedule

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is not happy with how the schedule is for his team’s first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston had home ice in the series, and after splitting the opening games, the Bruins will head on the road for Game 3 against Toronto on April 24. After Game 3, there will be two days off, as Game 4 won’t happen until April 27.

Having an extra day off in Toronto is frustrating for Montgomery who says the extra day should be in Boston given they have home ice.

"I think we're spending more time in Toronto than Toronto is spending in Boston. We're the home team." Jim Montgomery is not a fan of the Bruins/Leafs schedule.

“I would have rather been here Thursday/Saturday (April 25, 27), if I’m being honest. I think we’re spending more time in Toronto than Toronto’s spending in Boston and we’re the home team,” Montgomery said to the media on April 24.

Although Boston will get four home games compared to Toronto’s three if it goes to seven, the Bruins will have to spend an extra day in Toronto and away from their own beds and facilities, which is why the coach is frustrated.

Bruins Dealing With Injuries on Defense

Boston also enters Game 3 on April 24 with some injuries as defenseman Andrew Peeke, who the Bruins acquired at the deadline from the Columbus Blue Jackets is out week-to-week.

Peeke suffered an undisclosed injury during the second period on Monday’s Game 2 loss, and Montgomery says losing him is a tough blow.

“It is a tough blow, he’s been really good for us,” Montgomery said, via NHL.com. “Everybody that’s on the trip, every defenseman that’s on the trip, (Mason) Lohrei, (Parker) Wotherspoon…they play really good hockey for us, so it’s a position of strength for us. The depth is good.”

With Peeke being injured, Lohrei is expected to play on the top pair alongside Charlie McAvoy.

However, Derek Forbort returned to practice on April 22, but Montgomery said he won’t be an option in Game 3.

“He’s not week-to-week anymore, he’s day-to-day,” Montgomery added. “But as far as being an option for game 3, we don’t see it.”

Bruins Pleased With Goaltending Play

Boston has continued to alternate goalies, as Jeremy Swayman started Game 1 and despite winning, Montgomery turned to Linus Ullmark in Game 2.

Swayman is projected to start in Game 3, and although the Bruins lost Game 2 with Ullmark in net, Montgomery said he had no regrets over his decision. He also believes the goaltending has kept them in the games.

“Toronto didn’t give us many odd-man rushes, we had three from our calculations…we only gave up two. It’s one of those games where we need to win more 1-on-1 battles low, at both ends, to be able to create more offense,” Montgomery said.

“Defensively, I thought we were better in a lot of areas that we think are really important. Our goaltenders have been up to the task. Offensively, it’s just not there, and we need to be better on the forecheck, we need to be more patient once we have it as far as when to attack the net, and our decision-making with the puck in the offensive zone,” Montgomery added.

Game 3 is set to take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on April 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern time.