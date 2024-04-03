Ousted NHL GM Wants Another Chance: ‘I’d Be a Lot Better’

Blue Jackets Fired Kekalainen Because Results ‘Haven’t Been Good Enough’

Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and Alternate Governor John Davidson relieved Kekalainen of his duties on Feb. 15, almost exactly 11 years after the team hired him on Feb. 13, 2013. A native of Tampere, Finland, Kekalainen was the first European-born general manager in NHL history.

The Blue Jackets went 410-362-97 in 869 regular-season games during Kekalainen’s tenure in Columbus, a time he called “the best of [his] life” in a statement he posted to social media the day after he was fired.

At the time of his firing, the Blue Jackets were – and still are – the worst team in the Eastern Conference. They have gone 9-12-2 in their last 23 games since Kekalainen’s dismissal, and they currently have a .413 points percentage in 75 games (25-38-12). Under Kekalainen, Columbus qualified for the postseason five times but won only a single playoff series – a shocking first-round upset of the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020. They have missed the postseason every season since then.

“The progress is not linear, as one of my colleagues said, so I think that I know that process really well,” Kekalainen told Lane. “And I know that there are some learning lessons that you have to make sure that you do better next time around. But at the same time, even if you think that you’ve realized what you had to adjust, then something’s going to be different the next time around too. You just have to believe in the process and the plan. Wins and losses are a big part of it, but there is nothing like the excitement around the game.”