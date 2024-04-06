Dallas Stars Roster Moves: Former 1st-Round Pick Called Up for Debut

The Dallas Stars recalled forward Mavrik Bourque from the Texas Stars in a move that is expected to see the prospect make his official NHL debut in the next few days, general manager Jim Nill announced on Friday, April 5.

The Stars initially called up Bourque in the 2023 postseason but he was a healthy scratch and didn’t make his debut. He was part of the franchise roster trimming ahead of the 2024 regular season, and he had not been balled up since last summer.

Bourque is expected to make his NHL debut on the upcoming two-game road trip, head coach Pete DeBoer said Friday after practice. DeBoer, however, did not reveal the exact game in which Bourque will make his debut.

With the forward still having to appear in his first NHL game, it’s too early to say what the plans are for him and the Stars heading into the playoffs.

Mavrik Bourque Will Be The 2nd-To-Last 2020 1st-Round Pick To Debut

The Stars drafted Bourque in the first round of the 2020 NHL draft. He was the No. 30 selection of that class, and since then he’s played 142 games with Dallas’ AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars.

Through 142 games and three seasons, Bourque has scored 124 points. This year, he leads the AHL with 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in 66 games, a run that has been paused as he joined the NHL ranks with the Dallas Stars on Friday and already practiced with the franchise.

Entering the weekend, every selection made by an NHL team ahead of Dallas’ pick of Bourque in the 2020 draft has already made his NHL debut, per Hockey-Reference.com. Only San Jose Sharks’ Ozzy Wisblatt, the No. 31 and final pick of that draft has yet to debut, along with Bourque.

Bourque signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Dallas in March 2021. He joined the Texas Stars later that year, in May. He joined the Stars organization coming off a 43-point, 19-goal, 24-assist season with Shawinigan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Logan Stankoven & Mavrik Bourque Shared Time in the AHL

The Dallas Stars have had two elite-level prospects playing for their AHL affiliate this season. On top of Bourque, the Stars also had 2021 2nd-round pick Logan Stankoven, who Dallas picked with the No. 47 pick.

Stankoven ranks eighth in the AHL scoring ranks with 56 points. Bourque leads the AHL with 72. The pairing has combined for 129 points between them this year.

Stankoven made his NHL earlier this season when he first appeared in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes back in February. He logged 15:20 minutes of play and finished that contest with a shot on goal while the Stars outscored the Canes by one goal with him on the ice.

Throughout the NHL regular season, Stankoven has played 18 games scoring 6 goals and assisting 7 for 13 points. He’s got a positive plus/minus of 10 entering Saturday’s matchup against Chicago.

Dallas Stars In the Run for the NHL Presidents’ Trophy

The Stars (48-19-9) enter Saturday, April 6, on an eight-game winning streak ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks. They are second in the NHL standings with 105 points in 76 games and with one game in hand over the league-leading New York Rangers with 108 points in 77 contests.

Dallas lead the Central Division of the Western Conference over the Colorado Avalanche by three points. They have a sizable seven-point lead over the third-place Winnipeg Jets.

The Stars, who were considered one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, have certainly fulfilled the expectations at least during the regular season and heading into the playoffs.