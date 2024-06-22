Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman Reveals 1 Offseason Priority

The general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman, spoke with local media in a virtual meeting on Friday, June 21, and he revealed the franchise’s intentions to sign or trade for a goaltender during the offseason.

“We will look at the goalie market, and if something makes sense for us to do that we think improves us, whether that be via trade or free agency, we’re not opposed to doing that,” Yzerman said.

CapFriendly features two goalies under contract on the Red Wings active roster, Ville Husso and Alex Lyon, with James Reimer entering unrestricted free agency on July 1.

Despite not needing immediate changes in the net with two goaltenders already in tow, Yzerman emphasized the willingness to add a third netminder. That said, the GM doesn’t expect his team to feature all three in a steady rotation.

“I don’t see us really doing three goaltenders throughout the course of the season,” Yzerman said. “That wasn’t really the plan last year either, but injury kind of dictated that.”

Yzerman also provided a clue about how the franchise will approach the search for that presumptive goalie, as well as what he is willing to spend on him.

“Having said that, I don’t anticipate using prime assets to acquire an older goaltender that might not be here two, three, four years from now,” Yzerman said.

Could Red Wings Pursue Ducks’ John Gibson

One of the players linked to the Red Wings entering the offseason is Anaheim Ducks‘ John Gibson.

Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek indicated that Gibson is available for trade when speaking to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun at the NHL combine.

“John’s still a really good goalie,” Verbeek told LeBrun when asked about the potential trade market for netminders.

The trade rumors around Gibson are not new, whether they involve the Red Wings or not.

Hearing Ducks G John Gibson is open to being dealt and belief out of Anaheim is he’s informed the club of that. #FlyTogether — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) June 13, 2022

Speculation dates back to June 2022 when Gibson denied requesting a trade speaking to Eric Stephens of The Athletic and following a report shared by Sportsnet’s Nick Alberga.

Gibson admitted he learned of the trade speculation when his agent, Kurt Overhardt, called him, stating, “All of the rumors that I got in a call from Kurt yesterday are false because I haven’t had a conversation with anybody there. None of that is true.”

The 30-year-old goaltender remains under contract through the 2026-27 season with a $6.4 million annual cap hit. Gibson posted a 13-27-2 record in the 2024 season with a .888 save percentage and a 3.54 goals-against average.

The Red Wings currently have $29.3 million in cap space, which is more than enough to land Gibson or any other netminder via trade or free agency.

Potential Challenges in Acquiring John Gibson

Gibson’s contract is the main concern and reason Yzerman might not entertain the idea of trading for the Ducks veteran.

With a $6.4 million cap hit per season through 2026-27, that’d rank as the third-highest salary in the Wings books entering the 2024-25 season as things stand.

Additionally, Yzerman mentioned his unwillingness to give up a haul for a third netminder. The Ducks are unlikely to part with Gibson without significant compensation in return. They’d likely ask for a top prospect and/or a high draft pick, making it difficult to find a partner in Detroit.

Yzerman also mentioned age as a factor to consider when adding said goalie, and he didn’t sound convinced about landing an old goalie as that might hurt the long-term prospects of the organization.

“I don’t anticipate using prime assets to acquire an older goaltender,” Yzerman said.

Despite the potential challenges and having a couple of netminders in his roster, Yzerman remains open to improving the goaltending roster as long as the price is right.

“It’s an important position. If we were to get another goaltender, we’ll figure it out as we move along,” he said.