Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Gritty $21.5 Million Forward

Trade pitch has Red Wings acquiring Lawson Crouse.

The Detroit Red Wings got out to a slow start this season and one trade pitch has them adding some size and scoring to their roster.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Lawson Crouse from Utah.

Red Wings acquire:

Utah acquires:

Andrew Copp ($1.3 million retained)

2026 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be intriguing as Utah and Detroit would swap gritty forwards while the Hockey Club also gets a draft pick.

Crouse is in the third year of his five-year $21.5 million deal with Utah. The forward is 6’4″ and was selected 11th overall in the 2015 NHL draft. Crouse could be a middle-six forward for the Red Wings and add physicality and some offense. This season, he’s skated in 27 games recording 4 goals and 1 assist for 5 points.

In return, the Red Wings would give up a third-round pick and Copp. The forward is in the third year of his five-year $28.13 million deal. Copp would be a good replacement for Crouse as they play a similar game. This season, Copp has skated in 27 games recording 5 goals and 4 assists for 9 points.

Red Wings Players Aren’t ‘Happy’ With Losing

Detroit entered the season with hopes of ending their playoff drought.

However, to begin the season, the Red Wings have struggled. Detroit is 10-13-4 and in seventh place in the Atlantic Division.

Following the Red Wings’ 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, star defenseman Mortiz Seider said he’s tired of losing.

“I think no one is happy in the locker room,” Seider said. “Why should we [be]? We’re losing games that are winnable, and we just can’t find ways to get it done. Obviously, that’s really frustrating. We shouldn’t be lying to ourselves, we need to be better. But, that shouldn’t drag us down. We come to the rink with a big smile tomorrow, get ready to work, and play two opponents that are really close.”

Detroit plays the Buffalo Sabres in a pivotal game on December 9.

“We just need a little bit more from all of us within our locker room,” Joe Veleno said. “We’re all capable, and we know we’re capable. The last few games haven’t gone our way obviously, games decided by one goal. You can almost look at it as a positive. We’re right there in the games. It’s just these little details that we’re not quite doing on a consistent basis.

Detroit is Exploring Trade Market

The Red Wings are exploring the trade market and shaking up their roster, according to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“Talking to other people around the league, (Yzerman is) exploring a little bit,” Pagnotta said. “The problem with them is they’ve got a lot of guys under contract, so outside of really Jeff Petry and I guess Patrick Kane that are on expiring deals, everybody else that they could potentially move or would need to move to free up some additional dollars, they’re under contract. So, it’s going to take some creativity from Detroit’s side to make some impact type moves.

“The type of moves we’re hearing, talking to people around the league, is they would like to make something more of a hockey type trade, so talent-for-talent type swap. But they’re not moving (Mo) Seider or they’re not moving (Lucas) Raymond. They’re going to have to get creative,” Pagnotta added.

The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.