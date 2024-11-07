Trade Proposal Has Red Wings Adding Gritty Forward From Division Rival

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end its playoff drought and a trade pitch has the team adding a gritty forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins.

Red Wings acquire:

Bruins acquire:

Joe Veleno

Elmer Soderblom

2025 seventh-round pick (St. Louis’)

The proposed deal does make sense for both teams as Detroit gets a gritty veteran forward in Frederic. Boston, meanwhile, trades someone on an expiring deal for a former first-round pick in Veleno who has struggled.

Frederic is in the final year of his two-year $4.6 million deal. Frederic could be a second or third-line player with the Red Wings who can add some physicality to the lineup and chip in with offense. This season, Frederic has skated in 14 games recording 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points.

In return, the Red Wings would deal Veleno who the team selected 30th overall in 2018. However, he has struggled to produce as this season, he has 1 goal and 1 assist in 12 games. Veleno is in the first year of a two-year $4.55 million deal.

Soderblom, meanwhile, is playing in the AHL and could be a future bottom-six forward in the NHL with the Bruins. Soderblom has skated in 21 career NHL games, all during the 2022-23 season recording 5 goals and 3 assists for 8 points.

Bruins’ Frederic is Garnering Trade Interest

Frederic is set to become a free agent on July 1 and his name has come up in trade talks.

NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported that Frederic’s name has come up in trade talks as teams are hoping to trade for him.

“In speaking to sources, several teams are interested in pending UFA (after this season) Frederic. With his size, speed, toughness, character and skill – he’s drawing attention in the marketplace,” Weekes wrote on X.

Frederic was selected 29th overall in the 2016 NHL draft. However, he didn’t become a full-time NHL player until the 2021-22 season.

Red Wings Has Offensive Outburst Against Blackhawks

Detroit has struggled at times to score, which is why adding Frederic could help.

But, in the Red Wings win over the Chicago Blackhawks on November 6, Detroit won 4-1 to kick off a road trip.

“This one feels good,” said goalie Cam Talbot. “We talked about coming in here and establishing a good road game. We got six of our next seven [games] on the road, so that started tonight. We needed to put a good foot forward, and we did that tonight.”

The win improved Detroit’s record to 6-5-1 and are still chasing a playoff spot. Coach Derek Lalonde says getting wins on the road is key to success.

“It was just one of those nights where we had the puck a lot, so I think we got a little careless with it,” Lalonde said. “But on the whole, we’ll certainly take that – winning on the road, especially in this league.

The Red Wings haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. But, Detroit does have a chance at ending its playoff drought this season.