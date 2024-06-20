Red Wings Urged to Trade for Blue Jackets $34 Million Sniper

The Detroit Red Wings are being encouraged to pursue a trade for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Finnish forward has requested another fresh start and the Blue Jackets’ brass is willing to facilitate a move.

Laine, drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2016, has already played for the Winnipeg Jets and the Blue Jackets and his next stop could be Detroit if it was up to Evan Sabourin of The Hockey Writers.

Sabourin pitched a potential package that could entice Columbus in a Laine trade to the Red Wings. He included a couple of players along with a draft pick to make it work for both sides.

“My proposal: Jonatan Berggren, William Wallinder, and a future third-round pick,” Sabourin wrote. “A healthy, clear-headed Laine could have a major impact on the Red Wings’ rebuild.”

Reasons for the Red Wings to Consider This Trade

Laine has struggled with injuries and performance inconsistencies since entering the league and he’s been on a downward slope following his sophomore season.

Detroit’s need for top-tier talent aligns with Laine’s availability on the trade market, potentially giving the winger a new chance to break out and refind his peak.

Laine scored 36 goals and 28 assists as a rookie and followed that up with 44 goals and 26 assists in his second season. Starting in the 2020-21 campaign, however, and after he was traded to Columbus from Winnipeg his production clearly decreased.

He scored 134 points in 174 games over four seasons with the Jets and most recently he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program not playing again in the 2024 season after that happened at the end of January.

“Yzerman and the Red Wings should be interested, especially since the cost might not be that high,” Sabourin wrote.

Laine has two seasons left on his deal with a $8.7 million cap hit. The analyst thinks Columbus might need to retain some salary in a trade to facilitate a move.

“Laine still has the skillset and could be worth the gamble, especially given that he fits Detroit’s timeline to compete,” Sabourin wrote.

However, Sabourin also thinks the cost might give pause to Detroit considering the franchise still has important pending business on their to-do list.

Laine’s contract is “no chump change,” Sabourin said, “for a team that is looking to lock up their franchise cornerstones–defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond–to long-term deals this summer.”

CapFriendly projects the Red Wings to have $29.3 million of cap space entering the offseason. That huge cap room, however, only features 13 players under contract in the current active roster.

Laine’s Situation and Fit for Detroit

Laine has failed to reach the 30-goal mark in the five seasons following his first three years in the NHL. He first missed the mark in Winnipeg (28 goals in 2020), then again splitting time between there and Columbus (12 in 2021), and three more times as a full-season member of the Blue Jackets.

Sabourin, however, thinks that Laine’s talent, age, and upside still make him a viable candidate for a fresh start in Detroit. That’s why he has Laine as a trade-target candidate for the offseason.

“It’s possible a change of scenery and a more structured system could unlock Laine’s potential,” Sabourin wrote.

Cost remains a critical factor in Sabourin’s eyes. He wondered if the trade would be worth it for the Red Wings, pondering “Is it worth the risk? It depends on the asking price.”

Laine’s value is low following his trade request and underwhelming production. Sabourin considers trading a first-round pick for the disgruntled forward a bit too much.

Instead, a trade package involving a bottom-six roster player, a decent defensive prospect, and a future draft pick could be realistic in exchange for a “former 40-goal sniper.” Sabourin’s proposal includes Jonatan Berggren, William Wallinder, and a future (conditional) third-round pick.

“A healthy, clear-headed Laine could have a major impact on the Red Wings’ rebuild. I think that deal is easily worth the risk. Let me know what you think in the comments below,” Sabourin concluded.