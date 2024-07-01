Panthers Set to Announce Maximum Deal with Sam Reinhart: Report

The Florida Panthers have reached an agreement with forward Sam Reinhart on an eight-year contract extension pending final figures and an official announcement.

The deal was finalized ahead of the NHL free agency, which starts on Monday, July 1, at noon.

Reinhart played a crucial role in the Panthers’ success, scoring the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers and helping Florida win their first title in franchise history.

The forward had an even better production throughout the 2024 regular season, achieving career highs with 57 goals and 94 points in 82 games.

Speaking at the NHL draft on June 29, Panthers general manager Bill Zito said he was “optimistic” about Reinhart’s potential return to Florida by signing an extension.

“I won’t say anything other than we really hope to have him back and we’re trying to keep as many of the guys as we possibly can,” Zito said, via Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. “So, I’m optimistic and we’ll see.

“We’ll do our thing and what happens, happens. So, we have a real solid core, I think, and I’m hopeful we can keep as many guys as want to be there and keep going.”

Sam Reinhart’s Historic 2024 Season in Florida

The Panthers acquired Reinhart from the Buffalo Sabres in July 2021. Reinhart’s first season with the Panthers was a breakout year already, with the forward scoring 33 goals and 82 points in 78 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Despite a dip in his performance during the 2022-23 season (31 goals, 67 points), Reinhart bounced back strongly in 2023-24. His 57 goals were second only to Auston Matthews‘ 69.

Reinhart continued his high level of play throughout the playoffs, scoring 9 goals and 15 points and becoming arguably the most impactful player in the Panthers’ run to the title barring fellow forward Aleksander Barkov.

Reinhart’s performance in the 2023-24 season was among the best contract years by any NHL player. His defensive capabilities also received recognition, finishing fourth in the Selke Trophy voting, won by teammate Barkov.

Reinhart’s Path Toward Stardom

The Buffalo Sabres drafted Reinhart with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NHL draft. Although considered a top prospect back then, he could never explode in Buffalo and he didn’t truly break out until he moved to Florida.

Reinhart’s best season with Buffalo was in 2018-19 when he scored 22 goals and 65 points in 82 games. After not scoring more than 65 points in Buffalo spending seven seasons there, he did it in each of the three seasons he’s been with the Panthers.

The Sabres traded Reinhart’s negotiating rights to the Panthers in 2021 instead of going to arbitration with him. In exchange, Buffalo received goaltender Devon Levi and a lottery-protected first-round pick.

Since joining the Panthers, Reinhart has scored 121 goals in 242 games, the most scored by a Florida player during this period. His 243 points are second only to team captain Aleksander Barkov.