Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury Makes Career-Altering Decision

Back at the end of March, veteran NHL goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was still undecided about what to do with his career in the short-term future as Heavy documented then.

After taking a few weeks to reflect on his two options, the soon-to-be-40-year-old netminder has decided not to retire. Instead, he has signed a one-year deal with his current (and final) franchise, the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild Flower blooms like no other 🌸 We're excited to announce we've signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury to a one-year contract extension! More » https://t.co/V1T6fK4zId#mnwild pic.twitter.com/y2y3K4uKar — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 17, 2024

The Wild announced on April 17 that Fleury has signed a one-year contract valued at $2.5 million that includes a full no-move clause. Fleury has already announced that he will retire when that deal is over by the end of next season.

Marc-Andre Fleury & the Wild Had Mutual Interest in an Extension

This career-altering move means that Fleury will play in the NHL at age 40 (his birthday is on November 28), something only 68 players have been able to do through the 2024 regular season, according to Stathead. Of those 68, only 22 were goalies and Fleury will become the 23rd man to join such a select list of individuals.

“I’m grateful to keep doing what I love for one more season,” Fleury said after signing his extension on April 17. “I thought about it a lot this year, but still loving to compete, the intensity, the pursuit to be in the best league in the world also, (to) and compete with young guys. I feel very lucky to be able to do it.”

“A lot of guys I know have said, ‘Play as long as you can. If you stop too early, you regret it.’ I’m very lucky to have the support that the Wild are giving me to stick around for one more,” Fleury added.

“It was too soon for him to retire,” Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin told reporters on April 17.

The Wild acquired Fleury back in 2022 via trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional second-round pick. Fleury has spent the last season and a half in Minnesota, but he wasn’t determined to stay for another year as late as last March.

“I was so unsure sometimes what to do,” Fleury said on April 17, via The Hockey News. “I wasn’t ready to just call it quits. I think that was something I took in mind. My wife told me if you stop now, it ain’t coming back, right? That’s it. Make sure you’re done with it.”

Guerin revealed that he met with Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, in Arizona in March when Fleury still was “50–50” regarding retirement, via the Star Tribune. A few weeks later Walsh called Guerin and told him Fleury was “100% in” and wanted to return, which ultimately led to his extension.

Marc-Andre Fleury Will Keep Piling on Accolades

Fleury will put a wrap on his 20th NHL season when he takes the ice on Thursday, April 18, in the Wild’s final game of the season against the Seattle Kraken at home.

Although Fleury won’t be playing past next year, he will close his career appearing in a game in 21 different seasons, something only three other goalies have done through 2024. In fact, nobody has done it since Martin Brodeur broke the longevity record playing in his 22nd season back in 2015.

Earlier this season, Fleury passed Patrick Roy for the second-most regular-season wins in NHL history and he also became the fourth goalie in league history to appear in 1,000 games.

Fleury is also a three-time Stanley Cup champion, although he won’t play postseason hockey this year with the Wild (39-33-9, 87 points) getting eliminated from contention a few days ago and failing to clinch a playoff berth for the first time in five years.