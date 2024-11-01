Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Canadiens’ $5 Million Forward: Report

The Montreal Canadiens are off to a slow start and could be sellers at the trade deadline, and one player who could be moved is Jake Evans.

Evans is in the final year of his three-year $5.1 million deal and NHL insider Marco D’Amico of RG.com reports teams have shown interest in trading for the forward.

“The Canadiens have options in terms of being able to move either, but I’m hearing Jake Evans’ name a lot more so far than (Christian) Dvorak,” the source told RG.com… “I know of at least three teams that are paying close attention to Jake Evans at the moment. He’s playing some of his best hockey to start the season, he’s a leader out there and he’s an ace on special teams. It’s a contract year too. Contending teams will look for that as a rental and usually pay well.”

Evans is off to a good start as through 11 games he has 2 goals and 3 assists for 5 points. Evans can be a solid third-line forward who can add some scoring to a Stanley Cup-contending team while also adding some good defensive play.

However, although teams have called the Canadiens about Evans, the source told RG.com that Montreal isn’t in a rush to trade the forward.

“The Canadiens aren’t in a rush to move Evans right now, as he’s excellent for them on the penalty kill.”

Montreal is still hoping to be a playoff team, so trading Evans right now doesn’t make sense. But, if the Canadiens are out of the playoff picture by the deadline, then moving the 28-year-old does make sense.

Canadiens Exploring Trade Market

Montreal is 4-6-1 entering play on November 1 and is second-last in the Atlantic division.

It’s a disappointing start for the Canadiens as Montreal was hopeful to compete for a playoff spot. So, with the Habs off to a slow start, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun says Montreal is exploring the trade market to improve their roster.

“[Hughes] is at least getting a sense of what’s out there because I think the Canadiens would be open to making a move here that would help sort of shake up the makeup and help this team win some games,” LeBrun said on Early Trading on TSN. “The reality though is there is almost no trades at this time of year – we know that in a cap system.

“I don’t think there’s anything imminent for Montreal,” LeBrun added. “But, I think it’s noteworthy that the Habs aren’t just sitting there and saying ‘Oh well, we’re off to a slow start, that’s life.’ No, it has fueled Kent Hughes to maybe make more calls than he might have this early in the season. We’ll see where it leads.”

What kind of move the Canadiens make is uncertain at this time. But, Montreal is at least looking to make a move to improve its roster and try and make a run at the playoffs.

What Does Jake Evans Bring to a Team?

Evans is a great defensive forward who can help kill penalties, which is important to any NHL team’s success.

Evans is Montreal’s third-line center and is on the Habs’ top penalty kill unit which ranks 8th-best in the NHL at 83.8% which Evans is a key part of.

The 28-year-old is also 49.3% on faceoffs as he’s good enough to put out late in games to try and win key draws in their own end. The centerman can also add some scoring to the third-line, but acquiring teams would be getting him for his defensive ability.