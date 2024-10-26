Trade Proposal Has Canadiens Acquiring Star Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to acquire a defenseman and a trade pitch has them acquiring a star in a blockbuster.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquire Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders.

Canadiens acquire:

Islanders acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Montreal solidifies its blue line while the Islanders get three young NHL players and a first-round pick.

Dobson is in the final year of his three-year $12 million deal. The former first-round pick is a legit top-pairing defenseman in the NHL and he can help solidify the Canadiens blue line. In his NHL career, Dobson has skated in 324 games recording 40 goals and 156 assists for 196 points.

Pageau, meanwhile, is in the fifth year of his six-year $30 million deal. The veteran forward could be the Canadiens’ third-line center and help add some scoring to the bottom of the lineup.

In return, Montreal would deal Barron who is also a former first-round pick. Barron is a 22-year-old defenseman was selected 25th overall in the 2020 NHL draft and is in the first year of his two-year $2.3 million deal.

Evans, meanwhile, could replace Pageau as the 28-year-old has 2 assists in 7 games this season. He’s in the final year of his three-year $5.1 million deal. Roy, meanwhile, is 21 years old, and last season, he skated in 23 games recording 4 goals and 5 assists for 9 points, and could be a bottom-six forward for the Islanders.

Canadiens Eyeing Top-4 Defenseman

Montreal is looking to bolster its blue line and acquire a top-four defenseman.

TSN’s NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported on ‘Early Trading‘ that Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is exploring the trade market.

“What I’m being told, after talking to teams around the league, is that general manager Kent Hughes has started to call around, doing his due diligence, at least getting a sense of what, potentially, is out there,” LeBrun said. “I think the Canadiens would be open to making a move here that would help sort of shake up the makeup a bit here, and help this team win some games.

“The reality though is there is almost no trades at this time of year – we know that in a cap system. I don’t think there’s anything imminent for Montreal, but I think it’s noteworthy that the Habs aren’t just sitting there and saying, ‘Oh well, we’re off to a slow start, that’s life.’ No, it has fuelled Kent Hughes to maybe make more calls than he might have this early in the season. We’ll see where it leads,” LeBrun added.

After LeBrun’s report, DailyFaceoff.com’s Frank Seravalli reported that Hughes is calling teams about a top-four defenseman.

“Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has been checking prices on acquiring a top-four, right-shooting defenseman around the league. The cost? It’s high, meaning nothing is imminent now,” Seravall reported.

Montreal is off to a 2-4-1 start to begin the 2024-25 NHL season.

Islanders Bring Back Veteran Forward

New York has had a couple of key injuries take place, so the team signed veteran forward Matt Martin to a one-year deal on October 26.

Martin has played in 15 NHL seasons with 13 of them with the Islanders, with the other two with the Toronto Maple Leafs. In his NHL career, Martin has 81 goals and 95 assists for 176 points in 95 career games.

The 35-year-old will add some grit and physicality to the bottom of the Islanders lineup.

New York is 3-2-2 to begin the season.