Predators’ Lauzon Makes Hits-tory, Becomes NHL Hit King

The game of hockey is about putting pucks in the net but what’s a good hockey game if not one with a few hits here and there?

That’s the part of hockey–hitting foes–where Nashville Predators Jeremy Lauzon decided to hone his game around the most, something he proved by becoming the new NHL Hit King on Monday, April 15, after completing his 383rd and single-season-record hit of the season.

HE'S DONE IT! JEREMY LAUZON JUST BROKE THE NHL RECORD FOR HITS IN A SEASON! pic.twitter.com/NhQQrMqyXz — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 16, 2024

Lauzon set the NHL record for the most hits in a single season in Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Not that he sounded very upset about the loss, though.

“It feels pretty good,” Lauzon told reporters after the game, per Zach Gilchriest of NHL.com. “Obviously, that was something I wanted to achieve this year, and I was able to do it.

“I guess there’s a lot of years left in my career, so next year, we’ll try to break it again.”

"It's pretty awesome. It's something that I wanted to achieve… I'm pretty young here and I still have a lot of years." Jeremy Lauzon with @LyndsayRowley on setting the record for most hits in a season at 383‼️@PredsNHL l #Preds pic.twitter.com/PebrLQuStL — Bally Sports: Preds (@PredsOnBally) April 16, 2024

Lauzon’s 383 hit came at the end of the third period as he hit Penguins forward Rickard Rakell. Lauzon shouldered Rakell slamming him into the boards and preventing him from getting possession of the puck.

Jeremy Lauzon Overtakes Matt Martin to Hit the Record

Through Monday’s matchup, Lauzon recorded 9 hits, all he needed to break Matt Martin’s longstanding record of 382 in a single season, one that had stood for nearly 10 years as Martin completed it during the 2014-15 season while playing for the New York Islanders.

Congrats, Jeremy! Lauzon now holds the record for most hits in a single @NHL season 👏@PredsNHL l #Preds pic.twitter.com/KBFPRbp7I2 — Bally Sports: Preds (@PredsOnBally) April 16, 2024

This season, Lauzon has appeared in 79 games scoring 6 goals and 8 assists. Through his six-year NHL tenure, Lauzon has amassed 14 goals and 30 assists for 44 points in 288 games. Perhaps more interesting in his resume is the 316 minutes in penalty time he’s been assessed through Monday’s outing.

Predators head coach Andrew Brunette discussed Lauzon’s overall performance after the game, including touching on the importance of his role within the team heading into the playoffs.

“He’s obviously been a big part of our team and we’re really happy for the record,” Brunette said on April 15, via NHL.com. “It’s going to be a hard record to duplicate.

“I think he’s turned himself into one of the elite defenders in the League with his length and his skating ability, and obviously his physicality. So, I’m happy for him.”

Lauzon Hit Rakell, But the Penguins Hit the Predators

Lauzon’s record-setting performance shattered the Predators’ previous franchise record for most hits in a season. Prior to his 383rd hit, the record belonged to Tanner Jeannot‘s 318 hits in 2021.

Lauzon’s tally this season places him at the top of the Preds’ and the NHL’s all-time single-season hits list, per NHL.com, topping Matt Martin’s multiple record seasons along with former Predator Mark Borowiecki‘s 364 hits in 2016, also in the top five.

Despite Lauzon’s record, the Predators suffered a 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday. Nashville wasn’t playing for anything, mind you, while the Penguins needed the win to keep their hopes of clinching a postseason berth alive.

The Penguins’ win was crucial as they are still in the race for that berth with just one game left in all teams’ schedules. The final games of the season will take place either Tuesday, April 16 or Wednesday, April 17.

Pittsburgh (88 points in 81 games) must win its final game at the New York Islanders while hoping for losses by Detroit (89 points), Washington (89 points), and Philadelphia (87 points) to make it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.