Islanders Forward Hit With Lower-Body Injury, Unknown Return Timeline

Following their regular-season finale on Wednesday, the New York Islanders came back to practicing ahead of the playoffs start but they did so without receiving the best possible injury update.

Islanders’ defenseman Noah Dobson returned and logged a full practice on Friday, April 19, but forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau is still day-to-day with a lower-body injury suffered in the victory against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, according to Cory Wright of NHL.com.

JG Pageau is still day to day, per Patrick Roy. #Isles — Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) April 19, 2024

Pageau only played only 2:36 minutes before leaving at 9:18 of the first period. Islanders head coach Patrick Roy couldn’t share any details following Wednesday’s game, simply labeling the injury as a “lower-body” one and leaving his status for the start of the playoffs uncertain.

“I’m sure [Thursday] or the day after we’ll have news for you guys,” coach Patrick Roy told reporters after the game on April 17 when asked about Pageau’s status.

Talking to reporters after practice on Friday, Roy provided a little update on Pageau as the team has now listed him as “day-to-day” in an update that could see the third-line forward make his return in time for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Islanders’ J-G Pageau’s Time Out Still Undetermined

Pageau didn’t practice at all on Friday, which doesn’t bode well for a potential return on Saturday even though he is day-to-day instead of week-to-week.

Considering the vagueness of Roy’s update on Pageau’s status, the Islanders are probably playing some mind games with the Hurricanes to keep them guessing ahead of their initial game of the playoffs to avoid giving them any edge ahead of the matchup.

Smith’s stick takes out Pageau’s right skate so it could be a hamstring/glute strain (time off depends on grade) Can’t see his right knee the whole play so can’t rule out any hyperextension and/or varus injury (can cause LCL injury and/or bone bruise) https://t.co/LqUeF2dUsv — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) April 19, 2024

Dr. Harjas Grewal offered his thoughts about the injury and a potential timeline for Pageau’s return a few hours after the game, on April 18.

“Smith’s stick takes out Pageau’s right skate so it could be a hamstring/glute strain,” Grewal wrote on X. “Time off depends on grade. (I) Can’t see his right knee the whole play so (I) can’t rule out any hyperextension and/or varus injury (can cause LCL injury and/or bone bruise).”

Despite not having Pageau for a portion of Wednesday’s game and missing captain Anders Lee (out for personal reasons) and, the Isles beat the Penguins 5-4 in their final regular-season game of the year.

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin stopped 40 out of 44 shots over the evening, with coach Roy calling out his players for “[giving] up so many chances.”

Semyon Varlamov Set to Start on Net for the Islanders

The Islanders’ win solidified their position as the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division, setting them up for a first-round playoff matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Although Soroking backstopped the Isles in their regular-season finale, he could very well have played his final game of the year barring an unexpected development as New York navigates the postseason.

On Friday, Islanders’ head coach Roy confirmed that Semyon Varlamov is going to be the team’s starter for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Canes.

Semyon Varlamov is first goalie off at #Isles practice. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) April 19, 2024

“[Varlamov] will play,” Roy told reporters on Friday, April 19, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News. “As of now, we’re going with Varly,” Roy added when asked if he will rotate goalies.

Varlamov has put up a solid 8-1-1 record from the trade deadline (on March 8) through the end of the regular season, including allowing just 2.09 goals-against on average and posting a .930 save percentage.