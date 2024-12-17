Trade Pitch Has Rangers Dealing Disgruntled Forward for 2-Time Cup Champ

Trade pitch has Rangers dealing Kaapo Kakko.

The New York Rangers are struggling and one trade pitch has them dealing a disgruntled forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers dealing Kaapo Kakko to the St. Louis Blues.

Rangers acquire:

Brandon Saad ($1 million retained)

Scott Perunovich

2026 fifth-round pick (Pittsburgh’s)

Blues acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and makes sense for both teams. St. Louis wants to deal Saad, while the Rangers get a Stanley Cup winner for a disgruntled forward who needs a change of scenery.

Saad is in the fourth year of a five-year $22.5 million deal. The forward won Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015. This season with the Blues, he’s skated in 28 games recording 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 points. He could be a middle-six forward for New York.

Perunovich, meanwhile, could replace Lindgren on the blue line and add some youth to the lineup. The 26-year-old has skated in 19 games recording 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points.

The big part of the return from the Rangers is Kakko who was selected second overall in the 2019 NHL draft. Kakko has struggled to find his footing with the Rangers and has been a healthy scratch at times this season. He signed a one-year $2.4 million deal with New York this offseason.

Lindgren, meanwhile, would be an upgrade on Perunovich. The defenseman has skated in 25 games recording 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points. He signed a one-year $4.5 million deal this offseason to remain in New York.

Kakko Blasts Rangers After Healthy Scratch

The Rangers scratched Kakko on December 15 which the forward wasn’t happy about.

Days after the game, Kakko finally spoke to the media and blasted the team for the decision as he didn’t think it made sense.

“I was surprised, yeah,” Kakko told reporters. “I know you got to do something as a coach when you’re losing games, but I think it’s just easy to pick a young guy and boot him out. That’s how I feel, to be honest… Haven’t been on the ice too much when (opponents) score a goal. I have not been the worst guy, but that was me out of the lineup.”

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette, meanwhile, says the decision was his as the entire teams needs to be better.

“There’s been older players who have sat out as well,” Laviolette responded. “The decisions that I make, they’re tough decisions. Kaapo, our team, we need to play better. We’re 3-10 in our last 13 games, so that’s not good enough. We need to play a better brand of hockey.”

New York is 15-14-1 and outside the playoffs.

Saad Rumored to be on Trade Block

The Blues made a big trade acquiring Cam Fowler from the Anaheim Ducks, but they could subtract from their roster soon.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Blues are looking to trade veteran winger Saad. The winger was a healthy scratch as St. Louis explores his trade market.

Saad does have a full no-trade clause for this season that turns into a 12-team no-trade list next year. However, Friedman says the forward is open to being moved and for a fresh start.