Trade Pitch Has Rangers Acquiring Star $27 Million Defenseman in Blockbuster

The New York Rangers are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season and a trade pitch has them bolstering their blue line.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Rangers acquire Alex Vlasic from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as New York would acquire a star defenseman in Vlasic for a legit NHL player, two prospects, and two draft picks.

Vlasic is entering the first year of his six-year $27.6 million deal. The star defenseman is just 23 years old and would be a big part of the Rangers’ D-core going forward, especially if the team moves Jacob Trouba. Last season with Chicago, Vlasic recorded 2 goals and 14 assists for 16 points in 76 games.

As for the return, the Ranger would part ways with Lindgren. The defenseman is 26 and could replace Vlasic on the Blackhawks blue line. Last season, Lindgren skated in 3 goals and 14 assists for 17 points in 76 games.

Othmann is a big part of the deal as the forward was selected 16th overall in the 2021 NHL draft. The forward played in 3 NHL games last season, failing to record a point. In the AHL, he skated in 67 games recording 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points. He fits in with the Blackhawks young core and should be in the NHL this season.

Vaisanen, meanwhile, was selected 106th overall in 2021 by the Rangers. He skated in 3 AHL games last season recording 0 points and should be back in the AHL this season.

Rangers GM Says Pressure is on to Win

New York has been one of the best teams in the NHL for the last couple of seasons but hasn’t won the Cup during that stretch.

As the Rangers opened up training camp, general manager Chris Drury said the pressure now is to get over the hump

“Obviously, our ultimate goal is to win the Cup,” Drury said to reporters, according to USA Today. “Personally, I’m always trying to find ways to be better at my job and to do things that allow us to compete for the Cup every year. That starts each and every year at training camp, and I’m looking forward to having (head coach Peter Laviolette) for a second training camp. Hopefully, they have a good camp and another good regular season and give ourselves a chance to get in the playoffs.”

The Rangers have made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and even had the best record in the NHL last season.

Blackhawks Name Nick Foligno Captain

Chicago named veteran forward Nick Foligno its 35th captain in franchise history.

In a press release, Foligno said he was honored to find out that he was going to be the Blackhawks’ newest captain.

“The fact that Danny, Kyle, Luke and my teammates have all put their faith in me to lead this amazing group is extremely humbling, and I thank them all for the opportunity,” Foligno said. “I am beyond honored to serve as captain for this storied franchise and its incredible fans, especially during such a pivotal time toward the team’s future.”

Foligno just finished his first season with the Blackhawks. He signed a two-year, $9 million extension with the team.