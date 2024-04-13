Projected No. 1 Pick ‘Not Too Sure’ About Joining NHL in 2024

The projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini, left the door open to what he will do next season after his college failed to make it to the Frozen Four final on Thursday, April 12.

Celebrini was asked after the game if he would return to Boston University in 2024 in an attempt to win the NCAA, and he wasn’t unsure about it.

“Yeah, I mean, I wasn’t really planning on losing tonight,” Celebrini told reporters on April 11, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com. “So, I mean, I gotta figure that out. Kind of still in shock.

“So, I’m not too sure.”

Celebrini played hockey at Boston University for the first time this year in his freshman campaign at BU. His team lost 2-1 in overtime to the University of Denver in the first Frozen Four semifinal at Xcel Energy Center.

Denver will face Boston College (who beat the University of Michigan 4-2) on Saturday, April 13, with the puck drop scheduled at 6 p.m. ET.

Macklin Celebrini, A Laureate 17-Year-Old Hockey Player

The upcoming NHL draft has a consensus No. 1 pick in Macklin Celebrini, according to all scouts, insiders, and services covering hockey prospects.

Celebrini, still 17 years old, ranks third in the NCAA with 64 points (evenly split into 32 goals and 32 assists) in 37 games.

The freshman was named rookie of the year and player of the year in Hockey East, and on Friday, April 12, the NCAA announced that Celebrini is the winner of this season’s Hobey Baker Award as the top men’s player in Division I college hockey.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 🏆 Macklin Celebrini has been named the 2024 Hobey Baker Memorial Award Winner! #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/gIzDpZ22Ia — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 12, 2024

Before joining Boston University, Celebrini played with Chicago of the United States Hockey League in the 2022-23 season scoring 46 goals and 40 assists for 86 points in 50 games.

“We got a job to do this weekend,” Celebrini told reporters before the loss on Thursday when asked about his future in the NHL and the upcoming draft. “It’s kind of cliche but everything else will take care of itself.”

Boston University head coach Jay Pandolfo seems to have accepted Celebrini’s exit already.

“You know, maybe Macklin’s one and done,” Pandolfo told reporters on April 10. Pandolfo also said he is “not worried” about Celebrini signing with whichever NHL team selects him in the draft instead of returning to Boston University.

Sharks, Blackhawks, and Ducks Are Celebrinis’ Most-Probable Teams

Macklin Celebrini doesn’t need to declare for the NHL draft. He is automatically eligible this summer, although the team calling his name will draft his rights instead of getting him under a professional contract. That means that Celebrini can choose to return to Boston University instead of jumping to the NHL and turning pro ahead of next season.

“[Boston Universtity] has been everything to me,” Celebrini said after his freshman season finished on April 11. “From the staff to my teammates to everyone involved, it’s meant the world to me.”

As things stand entering play on April 13, the San Jose Sharks (47 points), Chicago Blackhawks (51 points), and Anaheim Ducks (57 points) are the three worst NHL teams this season. These are the only three franchises with more than 10% odds of landing the No. 1 pick via lottery, per Tankathon.

The Sharks have the biggest odds of landing the first-overall pick at 25.5%, followed by the Blackhawks (13.5%) and the Ducks (11.5%). San Jose has never won the lottery nor drafted any player with the No. 1 pick in franchise history.