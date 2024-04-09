P.K. Subban Picks Nikita Kucherov for MVP: ‘No A in There for Attitude’

One of the most prominent former-players-turned-analyst, P.K. Subban, offered his thoughts about the tight race for the 2024 Hart Trophy award as the NHL season enters its final two weeks of regular-season play.

According to Subban, the MVP award “belongs” to Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov, “period.”

“When it comes down to MVP, for me, Nikita Kucherov is the most valuable player to his team,” Subban said on April 6 on ESPN.

“You [have] Vasiilevkiy, who has missed 20 games. They lose Sergachev, Stamkos–you don’t know if your captain is coming or going or staying–he’s missing guys that he’s relied on.”

The Hart Memorial Trophy, which is voted by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association once the regular season is over, is an annual award given “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” per the NHL.

Kucherov has won it once (2019) while his two main competitors for the award this season, Connor McDavid (2017, 2021, 2023) and Nathan MacKinnon, have won it three and no times respectively.

Nikita Kucherov Is Doing A Lot Of Everything For The Lightning

Subban had a 13-year NHL career spending time with the Montreal Canadiens, the Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils before hanging his skates. The veteran blueliner comes with some experience and knowledge, to say the least.

Of course, the Hart Trophy is quite open to personal interpretation of what is the meaning and who is the “most valuable player to his team.”

Subban thinks that Kucherov has been the main catalyst of Tampa Bay’s success this season after some early struggles and that his presence on the ice is akin to that of a coach on the sidelines.

“He’s just as much a coach as he is a player,” Subban said. “There isn’t a player in the league who is as impactful as this guy.”

Subban added that Kucherov’s do-it-all prowess is something that should be taken into consideration, also because he’s way ahead of all of his teammates in multiple statistical categories.

“He’s 49 points ahead of the next guy on his team,” Subban said. “He’s already an MVP, two-time Stanley Cup winner, and essentially a player-coach on the ice.”

Nikita Kucherov Faced Criticism for His Peculiar Attitude

If there is something, anything, going against Kucherov that’s his cold personality and how he’s perceived by fans of the sport.

Last February, during the All-Star, Kucherov was part of the skills competition but he was booed by the crowd because of his low-interest attitude.

Even fellow All-Star participant McDavid looked a bit upset about Kucherov’s lazy performance during the broadcast in an event that should be a celebration of the NHL, its players, and the sport as a whole.

Subban doesn’t think that should impact Kucherov’s worthiness for the MVP award.

“MVP, there is no ‘A’ in there for attitude,” Subban said. “I don’t want to hear anybody talking about what happened at the All-Star Game. I think it is disrespectful to the player and what he has accomplished.

“People need to respect this guy as a player.”

Subban also thinks that if it wasn’t for Kucherov’s presence on Tampa Bay’s team, the Lightning wouldn’t be about to clinch a postseason berth after not being in such a position for the largest part of the season.

“Without Kucherov,” Subban said, “Tampa Bay wouldn’t even be close to a playoff spot. I don’t think you can make that argument for Colorado or the Edmonton Oilers.

“Kucherov should be the MVP this year, and that’s no taking anything away from McKinnon or McDavid.”