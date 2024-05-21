Lightning Re-Acquire Defenseman Who Won 2 Stanley Cups With Team

The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded for defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Nashville Predators.

On May 21, the Lightning announced they re-acquired McDonagh, who was part of the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 along with a fourth-round pick in 2024 to Nashville for a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

“We want to thank Ryan for all he meant to the Predators organization over the past two seasons, including serving as an alternate captain,” Nashville general manager Barry Trotz said in a statement. “His renowned leadership qualities and dedication to doing whatever it takes to win made an immediate impact on our team both on and off the ice. We wish Ryan and his family all the best as they return to the Lightning organization.

“At the same time, this trade adds to our already deep corps of draft picks over the next two NHL Drafts and allows us to continue to make tweaks and improvements to our team during the offseason. We want to make decisions that help us build on the success we had in the 2023-24 season by giving us as many weapons as we can get, whether it’s younger players on our roster, more impactful draft choices or salary cap flexibility.”

McDonagh played for the Lightning for five seasons after being traded to Tampa Bay from the New York Rangers in 2018. McDonagh was a key part of the Lightning defense that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021, but he was traded to Nashville for Philippe Myers and Grant Mismash on July 3, 2022.

McDonagh has two years left on his contract that will pay him $6,750,000 per season. It’s a contract he signed with Tampa Bay on July 1, 2018.

McDonagh Called Tampa Bay a ‘Special Place’

McDonagh was traded to Nashville by Tampa Bay due to the Lightning being right up against the salary cap.

During his return to Tampa Bay earlier this season, McDonagh spoke about his time with the franchise and called the city a special place for him.

“Obviously it’s a special place,” McDonagh said, via NHL.com. “Great memories, great group of guys that are still there and the coaching staff and whatnot. That’s why I wanted to go there for a preseason game, just to get some of the emotions out. Get into the visiting room there so it’s not too foreign to me when I walk in there. I think it was good that we played them a couple of times during the preseason.

“At least I got the emotions of the first time being back in the building and the tribute video and stuff out of the way so I can just focus on playing. Obviously, Tampa still holds a special place in my heart with all of the success and memories that we had,” McDonagh continued.

Last season with the Predators, McDonagh had 3 goals and 29 assists for 32 points in 74 games with Nashville.

Lightning up Against Salary Cap

Following the trade for McDonagh, CapFriendly has the Lightning with $5,035,000 in cap space.

Tampa Bay still has plenty of key free agents to re-sign like captain Steven Stamkos, while trade deadline acquisitions Anthony Duclair and Matt Dumba are both pending free agents and spoke about their interest in re-signing with the team.

The Lightning currently have 10 forwards, 6 defensemen, and 2 goalies under contract for the 2024-25 NHL season after the trade for McDonagh.