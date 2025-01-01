Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Trade For $68 Million Star Forward in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in their Stanley Cup window, so the team is expected to be aggressive before the NHL trade deadline.

NHL analyst Nick Alberga of Leafs Nation believes Toronto should trade for Mika Zibenjad of the New York Rangers. The star forward would add more offense to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, and could also fill the center void.

“NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman caused a bit of stir when he disclosed on Sportsnet Radio in Toronto that it’s his understanding that the Leafs’ preference is to acquire a center with term between now and the trade deadline,” Alberga wrote. “With that in mind, Chris Drury and the New York Rangers should enter the chat.

“It would be a complicated deal to put together, but at the very least, I think the Leafs should inquire on Mika Zibanejad’s availability. For what it’s worth, one source with strong knowledge of the situation indicated to me that the 31-year-old pivot is available for trade and is willing to waive his no-movement clause for the right spot. With five years and $8.5 million per season left on his contract, the Rangers could be desperate to shock their core, and if that’s the case, the Leafs should act accordingly,” Alberga added.

Zibenjad has struggled along with the Rangers this season, so perhaps New York does look to move off of him. This season, he’s skated in 36 games recording 6 goals and 15 assists for 21 points.

The 31-year-old is in the third year of his eight-year $68 million deal with the Rangers.

Analyst Details Zibanejad’s Fit With Maple Leafs

Zibanejad could be Toronto’s second-line center and could push John Tavares to third-line come the playoffs.

Alberga also believes Zibanejad would fit a lot of holes in this current Maple Leafs roster.

“On paper, for all intents and purposes, Zibanejad would tick a lot of boxes for Craig Berube and company up the middle. He’s big, he’s dynamic, he shoots right, and maybe most notably, he’s not a ghost in the postseason. In 74 career playoff games, the Swede has tallied 63 points,” Alberga wrote.

“At this point, there’s no question that Zibanejad’s in dire need of a change of scenery and could be motivated greatly by a move out of Broadway. That team is a disaster. On top of that, I think the asking price would be reasonable. In fact, depending on how desperate they are to make a seismic deal, I wonder if they would even be open to eating salary in a potential deal. You never know unless you call,” Alberga concluded.

The analyst believes a deal would be hard to pull off cap-wise. But, Alberga thinks the Maple Leafs should pursue it seriously.

Auston Matthews Inching Closer to Return

Maple Leafs captain and star forward Auston Matthews hasn’t played since December 20 due to an undisclosed injury.

Matthews has started to practice and coach Craig Berube says he is trending in the right direction but there is no timeline for when he may return.

“I do (feel like progress is being made),” Berube said. “Seeing him out here in practice and competing in a full practice is progress. He’s going in the right direction which is great. I know there’s no timeline and we are all looking for one but it’s great having him out there.”

Toronto returns to the ice on January 2 against the New York Islanders.