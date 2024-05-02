NHL Insider Believes Auston Matthews is Dealing With More Than Illness

The Toronto Maple Leafs return home on May 2 for a must-win Game 6 against the Boston Bruins, but the big question is the status of Auston Matthews.

Matthews left Game 4 early and did not play in Game 5. At the time, it was reported that the star forward was dealing with an illness. Ahead of Game 6, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said there was no update on Matthews.

“He skated today (May 1),” Keefe said to the media on May 1. “No update otherwise.”

Although Keefe said Matthews was dealing with an illness, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says that isn’t the case, as he believes the star forward is also dealing with an injury.

"I don't believe that this is the illness anymore." @FriedgeHNIC and the panel discuss Auston Matthews' absence from Game 5. pic.twitter.com/ebXsVtEyyy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 30, 2024

“A week ago, it’s come out that he was bothered by something. Sometime between Games 2 and 3. The illness, whether it was food poisoning, or a viral bug, or whatever it was. Recognizing these are the playoffs and we won’t know what happened until it’s over for Toronto,” Friedman said.

“I don’t think this is that. The illness doesn’t last like this. I think something else developed in the aftermath. Whether it was a fallout from that or an injury, obviously we’re not gonna know right now, but I don’t believe that this is the illness anymore,” Friedman added.

At the end of Game 4, Keefe said it has been a lingering issue due to an illness that has been impacting Matthews.

“For whatever reason, it’s not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go. It’s lingered,” Keefe said. “The effects have lingered and it’s gotten worse every time he gets out on the ice asserting himself. We’ve just got to manage that and give him the time that he needs.”

As Friedman says, with it being the playoffs, the Maple Leafs won’t divulge any information on Matthews’ potential injury. But, his status for Game 6 on May 2 looms large as Toronto looks to keep their season alive.

Matthews has 1 goal and 2 assists in four games this series against the Bruins.

Maple Leafs Return Home for Game 6

Toronto defeated Boston in overtime on April 30 in Game 5 on the road to extend the series to a Game 6 in Toronto on May 2.

The Maple Leafs will need to win two straight games to win the series and advance to the second round. However, Toronto has lost both games at home, so Keefe says having home ice means nothing to them.

“Quite honestly, (being at home) means nothing,” Keefe said, via NHL.com. “We have to play the exact same way wherever it is. We’re happy to give our fans another opportunity to play in front of them, but we have to approach the game no different than we have on the road in terms of our plan and what’s required.

“We don’t have to impress anything or do this or that; we have to win the hockey game and in order to do that, there is a process and plan that has been put in place and when we’ve done it well, we’ve been successful in this series and when we haven’t, we haven’t been successful,” Keefe added.

If Toronto wins Game 6 on May 2, it sets up a Game 7 in Boston on May 4.

Maple Leafs Expecting a Tougher Bruins in Game 6

In Game 5, Boston came out flat as the Bruins had just 2 shots on goal in the first period.

With Boston blowing a 3-1 series lead last year to the Florida Panthers, the thought of that happening again is there. However, Keefe is expecting the Bruins to come out strong and play their best game to date.

“Whether he has words or not, I expect them to be at their best,” Keefe said. “They’re a proud team. Last night (April 30), we got their attention. I think we showed our character and what we are about and what our purpose is in these games, and we expect them to be better just like they were when we beat them in Game 2 and how they came in, in Game 3. I don’t think the coach’s mindset changes anything. They’ve got lots of leadership on that team and they’re a veteran group.”

The puck drop for Game 6 on May 2 is set for 8 p.m. Eastern time at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.