Insider Links Maple Leafs to Trading For Gritty Center From Rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to add a center ahead of the deadline and one insider links them to a Trent Frederic.

The Maple Leafs have a need for a third-line center and Frederic of the Boston Bruins is a pending UFA and his name has come up in trade talks. The Bruins are unlikely to make a run at the Cup, so The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel has him as Toronto’s fourth-ranked center target.

“Boston is probably far more likely to deal Frederic, a pending UFA, than Coyle. But, again, would they deal him to a division rival? That’s one potential hurdle,” Siegel wrote. “The other? Frederic is having a down year, with just seven goals and 14 points so far. Part of what made him so attractive in the past was the scoring/grit combo he brought. Frederic scored 18 goals last year and 17 the year before that with strong underlying numbers. He’s another player, mind you, who sometimes plays the wing.

“And yet, Frederic still feels like the right fit for this particular Leafs team — their head coach and GM especially. Why? Frederic is 6-foot-3, 221 pounds and plays with zero fear and a real edge,” Siegel added. “The Leafs might just bet that his scoring touch will return, too. They’ve witnessed it firsthand when it matters: Frederic scored in Games 1 and 3 against the Leafs last spring. Unlike some of the other names on this list, the acquisition cost shouldn’t be outrageous.”

Frederic is in the final year of his two-year $4.6 million deal. He’s recorded 7 goals and 7 assists for 14 points in 48 games. He would be Toronto’s third-line center as he would add size and some grit, while also being able to add some offense.

Insider Unsure if Frederic Fits The Maple Leafs

Although Siegel has Frederic as the fourth-best center option for the Maple Leafs, Chris Johnston disagrees.

The NHL insider believes Frederic doesn’t check enough of the boxes Toronto is looking for which is why they should go in a different direction.

“The intangibles and vibes are both strong here, especially with Frederic’s willingness to drop the gloves and literally fight for his teammates,” Johnston wrote. “That could add an extra layer of attraction for a Leafs team that seems to be having an increasingly tough time finding a spot for veteran Ryan Reaves in the lineup on a nightly basis.

“The biggest question with Frederic is whether he raises the ceiling on what Toronto is hoping to accomplish with its third line,” Johnston added. “As Jonas correctly notes, he plays as much wing as he does center these days and he’s never been particularly effective in the faceoff dot. Frederic is a playoff warrior-type who the Bruins are almost certain to move as a rental before March 7, but the Leafs might best aim for a target who checks more boxes.”

Despite being a gritty forward, Johnston thinks Frederic doesn’t accomplish enough on the third line to trade assets for him.

Bruins Likely to Trade Frederic

Frederic is a popular name ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

DailyFaceoff.com’s NHL insider Frank Seravalli has Frederic as the 16th player on his trade bait board ahead of the deadline.

“Frederic is a guy who has drawn lots of interest from around the league. He’s a pain in the ass to play against. He competes. And he scores – 18 goals last season, 17 the year prior. Frederic is the perfect bottom-six forward and the Bruins have proven they can mine those guys better than any other team,” Seravalli wrote.

Even though Boston is competing for a playoff spot, it seems likely the Bruins will trade Frederic.