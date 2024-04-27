Leafs’ William Nylander Talked But Left Everyone Guessing

Whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs have William Nylander back for Game 4 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, April 27, remains a mystery even with the forward finally addressing the media on Friday.

Nylander spoke publicly for the first time on April 26 after missing the first three games of the Leafs’ first-round matchup against Boston but he didn’t confirm if he will play in Game 4.

Play

“I don’t know (if he will play),” Nylander told reporters. “We’ll see.”

Nylander skated with the rest of his teammates on Friday while placed on the third line beside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg.

He had practiced before the first three games (he didn’t play in any of them, though) of the series but not to the extent he did on Friday, which points toward his debut on Saturday for Game 4 against the Bruins.

William Nylander Expected to Return in Game 4

Nylander didn’t offer a precise answer when asked about what has affected him and kept him off the ice for the first three games of the playoffs against Boston.

“Look, that’s just personal,” Nylander said after Friday’s practice. “So I’m not going to get into that. Anything else you guys want to discuss.”

By the sounds of it, Nylander is certainly eager to make his comeback after playing in the regular-season finale with the Leafs but never again after that matchup more than a week ago.

“You’ve been through the entire season and to miss these first games in playoffs has obviously been tough. This is the time you want to play,” Nylander told reporters. “Hopefully I’m back soon.”

Nylander was the only Maple Leafs player to appear in all 82 regular-season contests this season. It was the second year in a row he competed in the full slate of games, this time scoring 40 goals and providing 58 assists for a total 98 points through the regular season.

“The games are crazy to watch from home,” Nylander acknowledged. “I’ve never been so nervous in my life, but I think the guys are doing a great job and tomorrow’s a big game.”

Nylander Has Been Suffering From Severe Migraines

According to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, Nylander “woke up the day after the Leafs’ loss in game 82 of the regular season with an issue that needed attention,” as initially reported by the NHL insider on April 21.

“[Nylander] continued to feel ‘pretty stiff’,” Johnston wrote.

Following the Leafs practice on April 26, Johnston reported that Nylander had “the same affable grin he often displays,” and that the forward was “a full participant” in the session, including in power play drills.

“Nylander not only moved well throughout practice but had the kind of in-depth discussions during breaks in practice,” Johnston wrote, “that he would have throughout the regular season.

“Nylander even stayed late after drills had concluded to practice one-timers with Leafs assistant coach Guy Boucher.

“Finally, once practice concluded, Nylander did as he always does, circling through his stretching teammates with the puck.”

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe also took to the mic on Friday to provide a few updates on players missing practice ahead of Game 4, as well as discussing Nylander’s situation and availability for Saturday’s home matchup.

“[Nylander] looked great to me on the ice,” coach Keefe told reporters on April 26. “In terms of his status, we’ll have to determine that tomorrow.”

The most prolific Maple Leaf of all, 69-goal scorer Auston Matthews, didn’t practice on Friday just hours before taking on the Bruins for the fourth time in the playoffs. The Leafs called it a “maintenance day” and Chris Johnston reported that Matthews “played through an illness in Game 3.”

“Things are OK,” Keefe said after the April 26 practice. “He needed another day today just to try to help restore his energy and recharge and all those kind of things.”

Finally, Keefe confirmed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, who was also absent from practice (his wife gave birth to a baby), is also expected back and to play in Game 4 on Saturday as long as he feels fit enough to do so after the trip from California.

“He’s on his way back,” Keefe told reporters. “We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow and make a determination from there.”