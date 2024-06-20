Maple Leafs Linked to No. 1 Unrestricted Free Agent Goalie

The Toronto Maple Leafs need to sign a goaltender whether that’s a bonafide starter or a 1B to Joseph Woll’s 1A.

According to Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, the Leafs could entertain the idea of chasing the No. 1 upcoming unrestricted free agent: Los Angeles Kings‘ Cam Talbot.

“One I’ve been wondering more and more about for the Leafs is Cam Talbot. Now, would a Woll-Talbot twosome feel like an awesome outcome for the Leafs? Not exactly,” Siegel wrote on June 20. “However, unlike Laurent Brossoit, Anthony Stolarz, Kevin Lankinen, Alex Nedeljkovic, or Scott Wedgewood, Talbot has been a longtime starter in the NHL.

As Siegel points out, Talbot was a starter “as recently as last season.” He also saved 15 goals over expectation in 54 games played for the Kings.

Talbot, 36, has completed a one-year deal worth $1 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Hockey analyst Josh Erickson of Pro Hockey Rumors said Talbot “will be viewed as the top option available based on 2023-24 play” when he ranked the upcoming UFA at the position on April 8.

Cam Talbot: Top Unrestricted Free Agent Goalie

Talbot is a seasoned veteran and both Siegel and Erickson consider him a reliable option who can handle at least half of the games played through the regular season.

Talbot could provide some stability to the Leafs net if Woll struggles or gets injured during the 2024-25 season.

Siegel also mentioned Talbot’s history with Brad Treliving, who signed him to a one-year deal with the Calgary Flames in 2019. Despite his age, Talbot’s familiarity with Treliving’s systems and his past performance make him a valuable candidate for the Leafs.

“Talbot is also familiar to Treliving, who signed him to a one-year deal with the Flames on the first day of free agency in 2019,” Siegel wrote. “He went 12-10-1 during the regular season, with a .919 save percentage. In 10 playoff games that spring, he posted a .924 save percentage.”

A one-year deal similar to the $1 million contract Talbot had with Los Angeles might be the best option for Toronto if only to patch the net next year.

According to Siegel, this approach would provide the team with a seasoned goalie without committing to a lengthy and expensive contract.

“Another one-year deal for right around the $1 million Talbot took from Los Angeles last summer might be preferable to the Leafs signing someone younger with more upside but with less experience and more risk, to a lengthier, pricier contract,” Siegel wrote.

Cam Talbot’s Bridge Season in Los Angeles

Cam Talbot signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings in July 2023. Talbot played 54 games, winning 27 and posting a .913 save percentage in 2024. He was part of the NHL All-Star Game.

The pending Kings free agent is regarded as the top unrestricted free-agent goalie available this offseason.

Talbot posted a 25-18-6 record with the Kings getting three shutout wins in 48 starts. The veteran, however, was replaced by fellow netminder David Rittich after three postseason games in the first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Talbot’s End-of-Season Comments Left Door Open for Maple Leafs

Cam Talbot expressed a desire to stay with the Los Angeles Kings during his exit interview on May 3. He also emphasized his priority of winning going forward, leaving the door open to signing elsewhere.

“I’d love to come back,” Talbot said. “Being completely healthy this year, playing the amount of games that I played… I think I proved that I still have a lot left in the tank. I wasn’t always so sure about that after last year.

“So, to come in here and play the way I did and be a part of this group was a ton of fun. I had a great time with these guys and it ended way too early. But I would still love to be back, for sure.”

Talbot, however, noted the importance of prioritizing winning at this point in his career as he is about to enter his final years defending an NHL net.

“Opportunity to win. Obviously, that’s a big one for me at this point in my career. I haven’t won yet; I would love to before I’m done,” Talbot said.

Talbot said he’d rather sign a multi-year contract over another one-year deal in Los Angeles or elsewhere.

“For me personally, I would love multi-year, for sure,” Talbot said.