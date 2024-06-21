Maple Leafs’ Veteran Defensemen Plans to Continue Playing

Mark Giordano of the Toronto Maple Leafs plans to continue playing in the NHL.

Giordano’s agent Rich Winter spoke to the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran and revealed his client still plans to play in the 2024-25 NHL season. However, Giordano is a pending free agent after completing the two-year $1.6 million deal he signed in 2022.

“Mark has made the decision that he’s playing for a few more years,” Winter said to the Toronto Star. “He feels very confident. He’s been talking to a lot of people who tell him: Don’t quit until they make you… He clearly wants to play.”

Winter wouldn’t say if Giordano and the Maple Leafs have engaged in contract talks. But, the 40-year-old defenseman still plans to play in the NHL next season.

Giordano has been in the NHL since 2006 as he has played 1,148 regular season games. With the Maple Leafs last season, the 40-year-old skated in 46 games recording 3 goals and 6 assists for 9 points. However, he did not play in a playoff game as the veteran defenseman was a healthy scratch down the stretch.

Maple Leafs Fans Don’t Want Giordano Back

Giordano has been a member of the Maple Leafs since March 20, 2022, when Toronto acquired the defensemen from the Seattle Kraken at the trade deadline.

Giordano played well down the stretch and was rewarded with a two-year contract extension. However, this past season, he started to slow down and became a healthy scratch, which is why Maple Leafs fans don’t want Toronto to re-sign him.

“Liked the guy, but no. He’s lost a step too much,” a fan wrote.

“No. Give a prospect a chance over a 40 year old,” a fan added.

Other fans agreed and think Giordano is no longer an NHL-caliber defensemen, especially at his age.

“No thx. Wouldn’t be at all interested in him returning,” a fan wrote.

“Gio was great when he was here but the Leafs need to move on from these aging vets. It was fine when we had a bunch of young players but it’s not needed now. Depth spots need to go to younger players for development,” another fan wrote.

The consensus from Maple Leafs fans is that Giordano is too old to be brought back, and instead, Toronto should look at a younger option to replace him.

If the Maple Leafs decide to not re-sign Giordano is to be seen if the veteran defenseman will have a market for his services for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Giordano Dealt With Injuries Last Season

Giordano had a difficult 2023-24 NHL season due to injuries, and although he was healthy at the end of the year, he couldn’t crack the lineup.

Giordano was placed on the LTIR in December with a finger injury that kept him out of action for 12 games. He then suffered a lower-body injury in February, which only kept him out of the lineup for one game.

Just a couple of days later, Giordano missed more time following the death of his father. Then, after returning to the lineup on February 27, he suffered a concussion on February 29 that kept him out of action for a month.

Although Giordano did return for the final regular season games, Toronto opted to make him a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs.