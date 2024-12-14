Mock Trade Has Maple Leafs Adding Impact Center for Top Propsect

Mock trade has Maple Leafs adding Yanni Gourde.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a desperate need for a third-line center and one mock trade has them adding a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

The Athletic released an article on December 14 sharing a mock trade for every team and for the Maple Leafs, they have Toronto acquiring Yanni Gourde from the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Kraken acquire:

The proposed deal would be a one-for-one swap as Seattle gets Toronto’s recent first-round pick in Danford, while the Maple Leafs get Gourde.

“Gourde looks like the third-line center the Leafs need right now. He’s highly competitive, he’s quick, he can take on difficult matchups, he can kill penalties and he can deliver some offense from lower in the lineup. He was an integral part of the Lightning during back-to-back Stanley Cup runs. Is he worth a first-round pick? I’m not so sure,” The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel wrote.

“But given the dearth of potentially available centers and the many teams that need one, maybe he will net one for Seattle (if the team decides to trade him at all). Should the Leafs be the team to do it? I’d be more inclined to deal Danford than the first-round pick, given that his ceiling might be that of a third-pairing defenseman in the NHL… Cost will obviously have to be a consideration. But, Gourde is the type of player the Leafs should be (and will be) prioritizing ahead of the deadline.”

Gourde is in the final year of his six-year $31 million deal. He would be a perfect third-line center for the Maple Leafs who can add depth scoring. This season, he’s skated in 29 games recording 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points.

Gourde a Trade Candidate

Gourde will be highly sought after by playoff-contending teams at the trade deadline.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning is mentioned on The Athletic’s trade bait board ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

“What he lacks in size he makes up in tenacity and feistiness. Gourde is a strong skater and two-way player who owns a couple of Stanley Cup rings from his time with Tampa Bay. His offensive numbers are down to start this season. But, he’ll draw attention if Seattle fades from the playoff picture as we get closer to the trade deadline,” the article read.

Gourde was a key member of the Lightning team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Maple Leafs Depth Scoring an Issue

Toronto is atop the Atlantic Division despite not getting much depth scoring.

The Maple Leafs have struggled to get offense from the bottom two lines. But, coach Craig Berube says those lines are trying but haven’t been getting the bounces.

“I don’t think it’s from a lack of opportunities,” Berube said. “They’ve done a good job of hounding in the offensive zone and being heavy down low. Doing those things and getting pucks to the net and trying to score greasy goals around the net. That’s how they’re gonna score. And they’re doing a good job of getting to the net, too.”

The Maple Leafs will return to the ice on December 14 against the Detroit Red Wings.