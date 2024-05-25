‘Mutual Interest’ Between Leafs & 2 Upcoming Free Agents: Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs‘ season ended in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The franchise moved forward quickly by hiring a new head coach and starting to handle offseason business.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, there is “mutual interest” between the Leafs and upcoming free agents Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi. They are interested in reaching agreements for their contract extensions.

“There’s mutual interest in Bertuzzi returning to the Leafs, but the team is juggling a few things so it’s not clear if it gets done,” LeBrun wrote in a story published on May 24.

“There’s already been a conversation between the Leafs front office and (Max Domi’s) agent Judd Moldaver of Wasserman expressing mutual interest in getting a deal done. But no numbers exchanged yet,” LeBrun added.

Following the appointment of Craig Berube as head coach, the team is keen to retain both players, who will enter unrestricted free agency on July 1.

The Maple Leafs had a cap hit of $97.6 million last season, according to CapFriendly. With 15 contracts expiring this summer combining for $38.5 million, the team has more flexibility to sign new deals, including those of Bertuzzi and Domi.

Max Domi Seeks Long-Term Contract with Maple Leafs

Despite focusing on the Berube hire during the first days of Toronto’s offseason, Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving has started discussions with Domi’s agent, Judd Moldaver of Wasserman.

According to the insider, whether or not both parties reach an agreement will depend on how many years Domi wants to sign for.

“Term will be key for the 29-year-old Domi after he settled for one year, $3 million with the Leafs last summer,” LeBrun wrote. “I would imagine five or six years at between $5 million and $6 million would get it done.”

LeBrun wonders if the Leafs would be interested in such a long-term deal for that money, which isn’t clear yet.

“Domi enjoyed playing in his hometown and seeks contract security after signing short-term deals in the past,” LeBrun wrote. “But how does that fit in with everything else the Leafs will have to get done this summer?”

In the 2023-24 season, Domi scored 9 goals and 47 points. He was an important part of the offense in the playoffs amid Auston Matthews’ injury absence. Domi scored 1 goal and 4 points in seven postseason games between April and May.

Maple Leafs’ Cap Space and Future Prospects

The Leafs signed Bertuzzi, 29, ahead of this season on a bridge deal. In the 2023-24 season, Bertuzzi scored 21 goals and 43 points. He scored 4 points in seven playoff games. According to his agent, Todd Reynolds, the Leafs prioritize extending him.

“It’s early, but it’s out there that the Leafs want to re-sign him,” Reynolds said via LeBrun’s report.

Bertuzzi has completed his 1-year, $5.5 million deal and now seeks a longer-term contract, according to LeBrun.

“Coming off a one-year, $5.5 million deal, it goes without saying that getting term this time will be important for the 29-year-old Bertuzzi,” LeBrun wrote.

Reynolds emphasized Bertuzzi’s value, saying, “He’s been a top player on the last three teams he’s played with. So he would be coveted on the open market.”

