Blockbuster Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring $52 Million Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs put an emphasis on its blue line this offseason but one trade pitch has them acquiring another All-Star defenseman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Cam Fowler from the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Cam Fowler ($2.5 million retained)

2025 fourth-round pick (Detroit’s)

Ducks acquire:

Calle Jarnkrok

2025 second-round pick (Florida’s)

2026 third-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire Fowler and a draft pick for two draft picks and veteran forward Jarnkrok.

Fowler is in the seventh year of his eight-year $52 million deal and he would help add offense to the Maple Leafs blue line. The former 12th overall pick is a one-time NHL All-Star and is one of the faces of the Ducks. Last season, Fowler recorded 5 goals and 34 assists for 39 points in 81 games.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal two draft picks and forward Jarnkrok who no longer has a clear role in Toronto. Jarnkrok is in the third year of his four-year $8.4 million deal. The forward could play a middle-six role with Anaheim. Last season with the Maple Leafs, Jarnkrok skated in 52 games recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points.

Fowler Remains Committed to Ducks Despite Trade Rumors

Fowler’s name came up in trade rumors this offseason as Anaheim is in a rebuild.

Although the Ducks are a rebuilding team, and Fowler is nearing the end of his career, the defenseman says he wants to remain in Anaheim.

“I’ve been through something like this before, so I understand what it takes to kind of block out some of the distraction,” Fowler told The Athletic in September. “But at the end of the day, I’m here committed to being the best I can for this team. At the end of the day, that’s all just background noise. There’s a good relationship between myself and Pat. We’ve had good communication with one another.”

Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said the team would be open to trading Fowler if the deal made sense.

“If there’s any situation that makes sense to either Cam or to the hockey club, then we’ll explore something,” Verbeek said. “And if it doesn’t, he’s here. He’s fully committed to the Anaheim Ducks.”

The Ducks selected Fowler 12th overall in the 2010 NHL draft as he’s spent his entire in Anaheim.

Maple Leafs’ Jarnkrok Working His Way Back From Injury

Jarnkrok has yet to play a game for the Maple Leafs in the 2024-25 NHL season.

The veteran forward suffered a lower-body injury in training camp and has been working his way back. But, The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel wrote on October 21 that the forward is not close to returning.

“The eventual return of Calle Jarnkrok should help, though he’s not close to returning,” Siegel wrote.

Jarnkrok has been placed on long-term injured reserve ahead of the season opener. He returned to practice on October 2 but Jarnkrok had a setback and coach Craig Berube said he wasn’t sure what his timeline to return was.

In his NHL career, Jarnkrok has skated in 699 games recording 136 goals and 165 assists for 301 points.