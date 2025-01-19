Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Star $25 Million Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to bolster its forward group ahead of the deadline and a trade pitch has them re-acquiring one.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Jared McCann from the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Kraken acquire:

The proposed deal would fill Toronto’s third-line center role while Seattle gets a top prospect, an NHL player, and a first-round pick.

McCann is in the third year of his five-year $25 million deal. The forward could add some much-needed some secondary scoring to the roster. The Maple Leafs traded for McCann in July of 2021 but just two weeks later, he was selected by the Kraken in the expansion draft. This season, McCann has recorded 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points in 47 games.

The big part of the return for Seattle from the Maple Leafs would be the first-round pick and Cowan. Cowan is Toronto’s top prospect and should be in the NHL next season. He’s playing in the OHL with the London Knights and has skated in 23 games recording 14 goals and 16 assists for 31 points.

Robertson, meanwhile, signed a one-year deal to remain with the Maple Leafs this offseason after requesting a trade. The forward has recorded 8 goals and 4 assists for 12 points in 39 games with Toronto this season.

Maple Leafs GM Plans to be Active Ahead of Deadline

Toronto is one of the top teams in the NHL and the Maple Leafs will be active ahead of the deadline.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to the media and said he’s looking to do whatever he can to improve the roster.

“You’re always watching. I know a lot of gets made of the deadline. But, you’re always looking at ways you can improve your team. And it’s not always just external,” Treliving said on January 13. “The one thing with injuries this year and the amount of injuries we’ve had up front, we’ve got a chance to look at we’ve got internally, which is important. We’ve seen some guys come up and play well and it gives you a little insight into what you have within the organization.”

However, Treliving says what moves he makes ultimately comes down to what is available.

“It’s not fantasy hockey, you got to see what’s available,” Treliving said. “You need to have those good young players on entry-level deals and lower money. Those help you be successful as well, too. So it’s a balance, but we’ll continue to look to see what the marketplace, what’s available there. And then ultimately what the cost is and see if there’s any fits.”

Toronto is 29-16-2 and in first place in the Atlantic Division.

John Tavares Dealing With Injury

Toronto’s need to acquire a forward only increased after John Tavares went down with an injury.

According to Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff, Tavares is expected to be sidelined for three weeks with the injury.

“Obviously, an ugly-looking injury in practice but it sounds like the timeline for John Tavares is going to be somewhere in the two-to-three-week range,” Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff Live. “He’s meant a lot to that team this year. He’s played his role almost to perfection and definitely, I think, has set the table to a healthy extension, once the Leafs can get around to it. Yes, a pay cut, but certainly something to keep him in the fold with the way he has played. Untimely for them, but a two-to-three-week timeframe is what I was told.”

Tavares has recorded 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points in 44 games.