Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Adding Former 37-Goal Scorer in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL and a trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders in a blockbuster.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Brock Nelson ($3 million retained)

Islanders acquire:

Nick Robertson

Mikko Kokkonen

2026 first-round pick

2025 third-round pick (Edmonton’s)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire Nelson who is a goal scorer to bolster its offense. The deal for New York could signal the beginning of a rebuild as the Islanders get two draft picks and two young players.

Nelson is in the final year of his six-year $36 million deal. The star forward could leave in free agency as Toronto acquires him for a playoff run as the Maple Leafs would bolster its offense for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nelson has recorded 6 goals and 2 assists for 8 points in 15 games. His career-high is 37 goals in 2021-22, while in his career, he has skated in 855 games recording 281 goals and 258 assists for 539 points.

In return, Toronto would deal two draft picks and NHL forward Robertson. The forward is 23 years old and could replace Nelson on offense. He requested a trade this offseason but ended up signing a one-year deal. He’s recorded 1 goal in 14 games this season.

Kokkonen, meanwhile, was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft. The defenseman could push for NHL minutes with the Islanders.

Maple Leafs Dealing With Key Injuries

Toronto has some key forward injuries so adding someone like Nelson would make sense.

The Maple Leafs are without captain Auston Matthews who’s one of the best players in the NHL. Matthews was placed on the IR, but coach Craig Berube says there wasn’t a setback.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Berube said of Matthews’ status on November 8.

However, during the Maple Leafs’ 4-1 win over Montreal on November 9, veteran forward Max Pacioretty suffered an injury and left the game.

“Lower body,” Berube said after the game. “We’ll have to see in a day or so what’s going on there with him. That’s really all I have for that.”

Toronto is currently 9-5-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Islanders Off to Slow Start

New York is 6-6-3 to begin the season and could likely be sellers at the trade deadline.

The Islanders are in fifth place in the Metro division and if New York doesn’t go on a run, trading pending free agents like Nelson makes sense. New York is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to the New Jersey Devils on November 9 in a game the Islanders led 3-1 into the third period.

“It wasn’t our best first two periods, but it was a 1-1 game at home going into the third,” veteran forward Kyle Palmieri said. “We had some good jump, tough bounce at the end there. This one stings, but we’ll regroup and get ready for the road trip.”

The Islanders also have some key injuries as Mike Reilly, Mathew Barzal, Adam Pelech, and Anthony Duclair are all out long-term.