Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Star $39 Million Forward in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in their Stanley Cup window and one trade pitch has the team acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Vicent Trochek from the New York Rangers.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Rangers acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire Trochek in exchange for three NHL players, a prospect, and two draft picks.

Trochek is in the third year of a seven-year $39.38 million deal. The forward would be a top-six forward in the Maple Leafs lineup and add more playoff experience to the lineup, as well as scoring. So far in 2024, Trochek, he’s skated in 21 games recording 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 points.

The big part of the return for the Rangers would be the draft picks, and young forwards in Robertson and Minten. Robertson has struggled to find his footing with the Maple Leafs.

Kampf and Reaves, meanwhile, would be thrown into the deal to make the salaries work, but both could be depth forwards for the Rangers.

Rangers Could Make Major Changes

New York entered the season with expectations of winning the Stanley Cup.

However, the Rangers have struggled this season and are holding onto a Wild Card spot. With that, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the team could possibly make a major trade.

“In the aftermath of their 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday, the Rangers have made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster. Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered,” Friedman wrote on X on November 25.

Trouba is in the sixth year of a seven-year $56 million deal. The defenseman was the subject of trade rumors this summer but blocked a deal with his No Trade Clause. This season, Trouba has skated in 21 games recording 0 goals and 6 assists.

Kreider, meanwhile, is in the fifth year of his seven-year $45.5 million deal. The forward has recorded 9 goals and 0 assists for 9 points in 19 games.

Maple Leafs Dealing With Key Injuries

Toronto is dealing with some key injuries to their forward group.

The Maple Leafs are without Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies, Max Domi, Bobby McMann, Calle Jarnkrok, and David Kampf.

All the injuries to the forward group have started to take a toll on the group, star forward Mitch Marner said.

“I mean, we’re missing half our team up front, man. You know, it’s tough,” Marner said. “We got a lot of guys coming in trying to jump up in some roles. They’ve done a great job. I think we’ve done a great job keeping pucks out every night at five-on-five. But tonight, like I said, we’ve got to be up the ice more. We’ve got to be up in the forecheck more.

“We’ve got to get around the net more, tip some more pucks for our D. I thought they did a good job getting pucks through. We just weren’t there enough,” Marner added.

The Maple Leafs are currently 13-7-2 and in first place in the Atlantic Division.