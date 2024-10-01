Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Superstar Forward in Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in their Stanley Cup window and one trade pitch has them acquiring a superstar forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Trevor Zegras ($2.9 million retained)

2025 second-round pick

Ducks acquire:

Timothy Liljegren

2026 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick (Florida’s)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would add Zegras and a second-round pick for Liljegren a first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Zegras is entering the second year of his three-year $17.25 million deal with the Ducks, but the trade pitch has Anaheim retaining $2.9 million of his $5.75 million AAV to make the cap work. Zegras could become a middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs and add some more offense to the already solid forward group, and could be a replacement for Mitch Marner if he does walk in free agency.

Last season, Zegras skated in 31 games recording 6 goals and 9 assists for 15 points as he dealt with injuries. Zegras was selected ninth overall in the 2019 NHL draft.

In return, the Maple Leafs would give up a first and second-round picks as well as Liljegren. The defenseman was selected in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft. However, he has struggled to stay in the lineup every game and could use a change of scenery. Last season, he skated in 55 games recording 3 goals and 20 assists for 23 points.

Zegras’ Name on Trade Block

Zegras has had his name involved in trade rumors this summer, but no deal has been made.

According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth of Period, the Ducks are open to dealing Zegras but the asking price for him is high.

“Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has set a very high price for Zegras, and several teams have continued to communicate their interest in the 23-year-old,” Pagnotta reported.

Although Zegras’ name has come up in trade talks, Pagnotta says the star forward is open to remaining with Anaheim.

“Assuming the 2019 ninth-overall selection rebounds next season, teams may be more inclined to pay a premium for him in the future. And given the circumstances, I’m told Zegras is fine with spending another season on the rebuilding Ducks,” Pagnotta added. “That won’t stop the trade calls, though, and Verbeek will continue to entertain inquiries. All it takes is one GM to shoot his shot and this time of year is the silly season, after all.”

Zegras has skated in 211 NHL games recording 55 goals and 99 assists for 154 points.

Maple Leafs go on Team Bonding Before Start of Season

Toronto will open its 2024-25 NHL season on October 9 on the road against the Montreal Canadiens.

With the bulk of the training camp done, the Maple Leafs headed north to Bracebridge which is cottage country in Ontario for two days of team bonding.

“We’ve done these almost every year that I’ve coached, taken the team away,” Berube said. “It’s a great time for these guys to get together. It’s hard in camp. There’s a lot on the move and nice to get our team together, with some extra guys, to bond a bit, hang out as a staff; coaches, trainers, management.”

The Maple Leafs are looking to build off last season as Toronto was eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Boston Bruins.