NBA Insiders Hint at Potential Thunder Trades This Deadline

The Oklahoma City Thunder have played great basketball this season. With the way they’ve played, the Thunder now have decisions to make. With a young team similar to Oklahoma City, it’s tough to make a major trade and land a big-name player. However, this could be the season where they finally use one of their 14 first-round draft picks and add a player who can help them win.

ESPN recently did a piece with all of their insiders, asking them which team in the top of the Eastern and Western Conference standings needs to make a trade. Bobby Marks of ESPN writes that the Thunder are the ones who most need a trade out of those teams.

“The top teams, outside of Oklahoma City and Philadelphia, either have no draft picks to move or are top-heavy in salary. For me, it’s Oklahoma City — but not in a blockbuster, all-in type trade. The Thunder rank near the bottom in defensive rebounding percentage (66.9) and could use another big on the roster especially if they are going to face the Timberwolves, Nuggets or the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs. The Thunder have 35 draft picks available (14 first-rounders and 21 second-rounders) and the question comes down to who is expendable? Forward Davis Bertans has a $17 million salary, but he might be better used in a trade in the offseason.”

Is It Smart for the Thunder to Make a Trade?

While a few years ago everyone wanted the Thunder to sit tight and allow Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others to get comfortable with each other, it’s time to start moving this along. The Thunder are in a position to contend and it certainly seems like this can be the case for the next decade. However, windows don’t last as long as they’re always expected to. For all the Thunder know, this could be the best chance for them to win a championship.

In the ESPN article, Andrew Lopez also pointed to the Thunder for the team that needs to make a trade this deadline.

“I think it’s the Thunder. They have been incredible this season, exceeding even the loftiest preseason expectations. Even with that being the case, the playoffs are generally a different animal. While a few players — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Davis Bertans — have been to the playoffs before, it generally takes a good young club some time before they break through in the postseason. I agree with Bobby — it doesn’t have to be a blockbuster trade — but depth players with playoff experience could be essential for them.”

With the youth on this roster, they need another veteran or two to help them when the playoffs get tough.

Lauri Markkanen Is the Perfect Trade Target

It’s uncertain if the Utah Jazz are interested in trading Lauri Markkanen. They have a franchise player and can build around him when they’re ready to compete again with their assets.

However, if they don’t feel confident enough to contend anytime in the near future, moving on from Markkanen makes sense. Given the amount of picks Oklahoma City has to offer Utah, that should intrigue them.

The Thunder can go all in this season and add a young player in Markkanen who can grow with their core beyond the 2023-2024 season.