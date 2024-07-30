Jordan Chiles Parents, Timothy & Gina, Get Olympic Help From Snoop Dogg

Jordan Chiles’ parents, Gina and Timothy, are the gymnast’s biggest fans, cheering the star on in Paris during the 2024 Olympics. During the Olympics, Jordan’s family’s cheering section has gotten a little help from superstar Snoop Dogg.

The Hip-Hop icon was seated with Jordan’s parents, Gina and Timothy, during a July 28, 2024, Olympic competition. Snoop Dogg is one of NBC’s correspondents during the broadcast of the 2024 Olympics.



When Jordan’s mom and dad are not cheering with Snoop Dogg, Gina and Timothy are also pastors of the According to His Word Worship Center located in Houston, Texas.

“Tim faithfully served as the Minister of Music for nine years and became a licensed minister in the Lord’s church where he continued to cultivate the ministry that God had placed within him,” the church’s bio details. “In 2005, He heard the voice of the Lord calling him to shepherd His people.

“God gave him the name According to His Word Worship Center and directed him to preach JESUS! He immediately returned home to tell his wife Gina what God had in store for their lives.”

Jordan Chiles Has Faced Racism as a Black & Latina Gymnast

Jordan is from Vancouver, Wash. and went to college at UCLA in Los Angeles, Calif. The gymnast’s family includes four siblings: Jazmin, Jade, Tajmen and Tyrus.

Unfortunately, Jordan has had to battle racism throughout her career. According to ABC News, Jordan’s ethnicity is Black and Latina.

During a July 23, 2024, feature interview with Teen Vogue’s Aiyana Ishmael, Jordan revealed a horrific incident that happened when she was competing as a child.

“Some lady in the crowd basically was like, ‘She doesn’t deserve to be on the floor. She doesn’t even look like anybody else,’” Jordan explained. “People were racially attacking me without me even really knowing. I’m young, so I only know the story because my mom told me.

“Security had to come and say, ‘Ma’am, she’s doing everything just like everybody else.’ I’ve gotten medals taken away from me. I’ve been told that my mom wasn’t my mom. I’ve gotten told that I wasn’t Black.”

Jordan Chiles’ Parents Named the Gymnast After Michael Jordan

Gina and Timothy named Jordan after former NBA legend Michael Jordan. The gymnast has received encouraging messages from stars like Michael and Beyonce.

Jordan may be getting love from M.J. and Snoop Dogg, but it is her parents’ support that still means the most. The star reflected on her parents’ impact while adding that her mom has helped instill confidence in her craft.

“They are still on this journey with me and still making sacrifices,” Jordan told People’s Natasha Dye and Abby Stern during a March 5, interview. “This sport is tough on the athletes, but the parents go through every emotion too — especially my mom who cannot watch me without almost passing out.”

“My mom has been my biggest supporter from the beginning, and she has helped me become the person I am today. She helped me to remember that my dream was mine and mine alone.”