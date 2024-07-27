Katie Ledecky Is Not Married Heading Into 2024 Olympics

Katie Ledecky does not have a husband and there are no public indications that the star swimmer is dating anyone. There is plenty of interest in Ledecky’s dating life given she is one of the stars of the 2024 Olympics.

Yet, Ledecky prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to her personal life. The star swimmer’s social media pages are full of swimming content, business partnerships and life with her family. Ledecky has also used her Instagram page to promote her new book “Just Add Water.”



Here’s what you need to know about Ledecky as she prepares to add to her seven gold medals heading into the 2024 Olympics.

Katie Ledecky on 2024 Olympics: ‘I Don’t Take These Opportunities for Granted’

Ledecky has become one of the faces of the Olympic games, but the competition still does not get old for the swimmer. The star has a total of 10 gold and silver Olympic medals, a number she hopes to add to in Paris.

“It’s a little surreal. I mean, I don’t think I would’ve expected to necessarily still be at this level this many years later,” Ledecky told People’s Anna Lazarus Caplan for a June 11, 2024, feature titled, “Katie Ledecky Is Ready to Make Her 4th Olympics: ‘I Don’t Take These Opportunities for Granted’ (Exclusive).”

“I wouldn’t have been able to see into the future that I would be competing in 2024. So yeah, I don’t take it for granted. I don’t take these opportunities for granted, and I just try to enjoy each day of the training and the process.”

Katie Ledecky’s Dad on Swimmer: ‘I Don’t Get the Sense of Her Feeling Any Pressure at All’

The swimmer’s family continues to be a major part of Ledecky’s life. Ledecky’s mother, Mary Gen Ledecky, was a college swimmer at the University of New Mexico. Her father, David Ledecky, has witnessed his daughter be unfazed by the spotlight.

“She doesn’t think in those terms of being the biggest thing in the sport,” David told ESPN’s Philip Hersh in an August 4, 2016, story titled, “Chasing Katie Ledecky.” “I don’t get the sense of her feeling any pressure at all.”

Will Katie Ledecky Compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles?

Ledecky is focused on the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but fans are already thinking ahead to when the United States will host the games in 2028. The good news is Ledecky revealed she is hoping to compete in the Los Angeles games in 2028.

“I take things year by year, but right now, I definitely could see myself competing in 2028, with it being a home Olympics,” Ledecky told NPR during a May 3, interview. “It’s something that’s very unique. It’s something that not every Olympic athlete gets. And so I definitely know I’m not retiring after this summer and 2028 is very appealing.

“So I think, at this point, I want to be there, I want to compete in at least one event, maybe more. But again, plans can change. It’s a long ways away, my focus is solely on this summer in Paris at this moment.”