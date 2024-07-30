Michael Phelps’ ‘Silly’ Man Bun Causes Waves as He Watches Simone Biles Compete

As Team USA gymnast Simone Biles competed on the uneven bars on July 30 at the Paris Olympics, swimming great Michael Phelps, man bun and all, appeared on screen.

First, the NBC cameras captured an intense-looking Phelps looking at his phone, and then they panned back to him cheering after Biles’ routine on the uneven bars. That sent Phelps trending on social media.

But it was his “man bun” hairstyle that some fans wanted to talk about. “Michael Phelps looks silly with the man bun,” wrote one person.

“Michael Phelps needs to get rid of that man bun my god..” wrote one person X. Another person wrote, “michael phelps looks like he’s managing a CBD store at the mall.”

“Lose the man bun if you want anyone to take you seriously,” wrote another person on X. But some people liked it. “Michael Phelps and this man bun is so cute!” wrote one person on X.

Other Fans Celebrated the Achievements of Both Michael Phelps & Simone Biles

However, other people focused on one of the greatest Olympians ever watching one of the other greatest Olympians ever. “The 🐐 Michael Phelps cheering on another 🐐 Simone. Gotta love it,” a fan wrote on X.

“Michael Phelps fangirling, recording Simone’s routine on his phone is so cool to see,” wrote another.

Another fan wrote, “I cannot believe that I got to live in a time where I witnessed the greatness of Simone Biles and Michael Phelps.”

But all some people could see was the man bun. “Hey, Michael Phelps? Ditch the man bun. They don’t look good on anyone, and the partially shaved head version is particularly unflattering,” a woman wrote on X.

A man wrote, “@MichaelPhelps Dude, mad respect for what you’ve been through and accomplished. But that man bun is embarrassing 😂WTF were you thinking??”

In 2019, Vice.com called the man bun that generation’s “mullet.” In 2013, actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted wearing one as the trend took off, Vice.com reported, adding, “The early adopters gave off an image of carefree rebellion.”

Michael Phelps Has Been Awarded 28 Olympic Medals, Including 23 Gold Medals

Phelps is widely regarded as one of, if not the, greatest Olympians in history.

“Michael Phelps is arguably the greatest Olympian ever. Some might argue that Usain Bolt, Carl Lewis, or Nadia Comaneci have a claim. But for sheer numbers of medals claimed, there is a clear, hands-down winner: Michael Phelps,” Olympics.com reported.

“Even given the fact that Phelps practices a sport in which extremely capable athlete can bag golds across different distances and strokes, his feats still blow away those of any other sportsperson,” according to Olympics.com. “Phelps has 28 medals in total: his 23 gold medals are more than double the count of his nearest rival.”

According to Olympics.com, Biles is “considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history.” However, she is way behind Phelps in the medal count. She has earned four Olympic medals, according to the site.