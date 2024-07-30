Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Goes Viral for Supportive Gesture at Olympics

Jonathan Owens is wearing his support for Simone Biles on his sleeve at the Paris Olympics.

The Chicago Bears safety, Biles’ husband, grabbed some viral attention for the t-shirt tribute he wore to the all-around finals on July 30. Owens was granted a leave of absence from the Bears so he could travel to Paris for the medal round and was seen cheering Biles on during her events on Tuesday.

His shirt had the name Biles across the top above three images of the 27-year-old gymnast performing in different gymnastics events.

Jonathan Owens Put in for Time Off

Owens made arrangements well ahead of time to support his wife at the Paris Olympics. The Bears safety told reporters that when he signed with the Bears this offseason, part of the contract negotiations was a stipulation that he could leave training camp for a few days to support Biles.

“Obviously the Olympics were coming up and you know who my wife is,” he told reporters, via Yahoo Sports. “It was all respectful. We went to them and asked, ‘We’d really appreciate if he could go to support his wife.’ “

Owens said he wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else but by his wife’s side as she aims to make history at the Paris Olympics.

“I can’t wait to be able to support her,” he continued. “It’s the person you love most, man, and you see them out there in a position where someone could get hurt and you care. I’m just holding my breath and I have my little piece of paper right there ready, calculating everything, so I can’t wait.”

Biles is seeking her fourth gold medal, which would make her the most decorated gymnast in United States history. She also has the chance to become the first gymnast with named elements in all four gymnastics events.

The 27-year-old has already overcome some setbacks to reach the medal round at the Paris Olympics. She suffered a calf injury during the preliminary round on Sunday, being tended to by trainers and having her leg briefly wrapped.

But Biles was able to return to the competition, turning in the top score and going into the medal round as the favorite to take home another gold.

Simone Biles Has Big Support System

Owens was not the only family member in the stands to support Owens at the all-around final. Her parents, Ron and Nellie Biles, were sitting alongside Owens in the stands to cheer her on.

The scene was a stark contrast to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when pandemic restrictions prevented any fans from attending. When Biles had to pull out of several team events after suffering a case of the “twisties,” causing her to lose control and orientation while flying through the air, she had to call her mother to break the news.

The phone call was shown in a recently released Netflix docuseries “Simone Biles Rising,” showing Nellie Biles offering support for her daughter.

“You can’t do it. It’s okay, honey … They will do their best without you,” Nellie Biles said.