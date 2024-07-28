“Biles hadn’t indicated she planned to attempt a new element here,” Giambalvo wrote. “Biles’s mastery of innovative elements on each apparatus would strengthen her legacy as the world’s best gymnast. Having an eponymous skill on bars is one of the few achievements Biles lacks.”

Biles will need to complete the move in order to have it named after her, but Giambalvo added that submitting an element for evaluation does not guarantee a gymnast will attempt it during the Olympics.