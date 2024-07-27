Simone Biles Met Her Husband Jonathan Owens on a Dating App: Reports

Jonathan Owens, a professional football player who is the husband of Olympic gymnastics great Simone Biles, met Biles on a dating app, according to USA Today.

Owens is a safety for the Chicago Bears NFL team, according to the Bears’ website page for him.

Biles met Owens on a dating app called Raya, according to USA Today. That was in March 2020; they were married by April 2023, USA Today reported.

“He would say I slid into his DMs,” Biles told the Wall Street Journal. “I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast in history, is competing in the Paris, Olympics. The Bears’ coach gave Owens permission to skip training practices so he can watch his wife compete, ESPN reported.

1. Jonathan Owens Praised Simone Biles, Saying She ‘Does It, Every Freaking Time’

Owens has expressed in the past how he lives watching Biles perform.

“I just love getting to watch her in her environment,” Owens told USA Today, which reported that he’s been trying to learn about gymnastics. “She goes up there and does it, every freaking time. Surpasses what she’s supposed to do. I love that. I love that I get a backseat to see it all. I get to witness the greatness. I get to be able to sit back and watch the work she puts in.”

She has returned the favor, praising him on Instagram. “My whole heart 🤎🤞🏾 the best supporter, I couldn’t ask for a better husband,” she wrote with a photo of them kissing.

Owens told Texas Monthly that they “ended up hanging out right before the pandemic. It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

“Her energy is something. She’s always happy, giggly, bubbly. If I’ve had a tough day at the office, I wouldn’t want to take that home to her. Her personality, man,” he told the magazine.

2. Jonathan Owens Has Faced Adversity That Left Him ‘Heartbroken’ During His Football Career

According to USA Today, the Arizona Cardinals “cut” Owens in 2019, leaving him “heartbroken.”

“It was a big humbling experience for me,” he told USA TODAY Sports. “First time you get cut in your life. It’s basically somebody telling you you’re not good enough.” But then he got a tryout offer from the Houston Texans, USA Today reported.

“I’m a big believer in adversity builds character, builds who you are. Me being someone cut five times — if I was first-round draft pick, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Owens said to USA Today. “I’ve had so many things not go my way, I started to realize I’m stressing about wrong things. Attitude and effort, those are the things you’re going to control. The outcome is going to take care of itself.”

3. The Chicago Bears Coach Excused Jonathan Owens From Practice Because the Olympics Are ‘a Big Deal,’ Reports Say

The Bears’ coach Matt Eberfus confirmed to ESPN that the team would make an exception and allow Owens to miss multiple practices.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” Eberflus told ESPN. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

According to the Bears website, Owen is 29 years old and went to Missouri Western. He has six years of NFL playing experience and has played for the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers, the website says.

“Veteran defensive back enters his first season with the Bears after stops with Green Bay, Houston, and Arizona,” the page says. “Has appeared in 48 regular season games in his career with 30 starts, as well as starting in two postseason games.”

4. Simone Biles Has Called Her Husband Jonathan Owens ‘the Calm to My Storm’

Biles frequently posts about Owens on her Instagram page. In a birthday post on June 23, she referred to him in gushing terms.

“Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant, and party-goer ❤️ thanks for being the calm to my storm! I love you with all my heart and I can’t wait to see what this year brings!” she wrote, adding, “Let’s do it big baby💋😘✨ wish I was there to celebrate you, but I’ll see you soon!!! XO”

“If home was a person,” she wrote with a photo of them holding hands on a beach. Biles also posted photos from their wedding on her Instagram page.

5. Simone Biles Married Her Husband Jonathan Owens in a Courthouse in Texas, Reports Say

According to People Magazine, Owens and Biles were first married at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston.

Then they celebrated their wedding again in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, People reported.

When they first met on the app, though, Owens did not know who Biles was, according to Texas Monthly.

“I didn’t know who she was,” he told Texas Monthly. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”